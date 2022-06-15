Orion Buys Inovet's Animal Health Business for EUR 130 Million
- (PLX AI) – Orion buys Inovet’s Animal Health Business; transaction price EUR 130 million debt free.
- The target company revenues in 2021 were EUR 61 million, and the group was profitable
- The transaction will be funded from Orion’s cash reserves. The immediate cash flow impact of the transaction is approximately EUR 90 million
- The transaction will have a positive impact on Orion Animal Health unit’s net sales and EBITDA starting from 2022
- The impact on Orion Group’s net sales and operating profit is not material and the transaction does not impact Orion’s outlook for 2022
