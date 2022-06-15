checkAd

BASF Expands China Production Capacity for EV Battery Materials

(PLX AI) – BASF expands production capacity in China for industry-leading cathode active materials and achieves multi-ton scale manufacturing for manganese-rich products.BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co., Ltd. (BSBM), a BASF majority-owned company …

  • (PLX AI) – BASF expands production capacity in China for industry-leading cathode active materials and achieves multi-ton scale manufacturing for manganese-rich products.
  • BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co., Ltd. (BSBM), a BASF majority-owned company in China (BASF 51%; Shanshan 49%), is expanding its battery materials capacity in China to meet the fast-growing local and global demands of the electric vehicle (EV) industry
  • The expansion project will enable BSBM to achieve 100 kt annual capacity for cathode active materials (CAM)
  • Commissioning of new capacity will start from Q4 2022 to support growing market demand, BASF said


Autor: PLX AI
