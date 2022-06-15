checkAd

Getinge Drops 15% After Outlook Cut, Nordea Downgrade

(PLX AI) – Getinge shares fell 15% at the open after the company cut its guidance after hours yesterday and Nordea analysts downgraded their recommendation to hold. Getinge 2022 outlook for organic net sales is now expected to be in line with actual …

  • (PLX AI) – Getinge shares fell 15% at the open after the company cut its guidance after hours yesterday and Nordea analysts downgraded their recommendation to hold.
  • Getinge 2022 outlook for organic net sales is now expected to be in line with actual net sales 2021, while long-term financial targets for organic growth of 4-6% remain unchanged
  • The two main challenges are a mild flu season globally, which means reduced demand for products for ECMO therapy and a rapidly reduced production of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as China lockdowns, the company said
  • Nordea cut their recommendation to hold from buy, with fair value SEK 260
  • Valuation now looks undemanding, but with earnings risk on the downside there may be better opportunities to accumulate the shares in the future, Nordea said
  • The guidance cut is bad for sentiment, but the profit warning was already discounted by the market to some extent, analysts at Carnegie said, cutting their price target to SEK 350 from SEK 450 on Getinge, but maintaining a buy recommendation
  • Getinge is now trading at a discount to both local peer Arjo and international peers, Carnegie said
  • NOTE: Analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded Getinge to hold from buy on June 13, correctly predicting the company may be forced to issue a profit warning


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  36   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Getinge Drops 15% After Outlook Cut, Nordea Downgrade (PLX AI) – Getinge shares fell 15% at the open after the company cut its guidance after hours yesterday and Nordea analysts downgraded their recommendation to hold. Getinge 2022 outlook for organic net sales is now expected to be in line with actual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Getinge Sees Organic Net Sales Outlook Flat with Actual Net Sales of Last Year
Neste Sees Q2 Earnings Improved Significantly vs Q1
Colruyt FY Earnings Come in Below Consensus Expectations; Sees Cost Increases Continuing
XXL Sees Q2 Revenue Below Last Year
H&M Q2 Sales Beat Consensus Expectations
BASF Expands China Production Capacity for EV Battery Materials
Saipem Gets Contract by BW Offshore in Brazil
Elia Launches Rights Offering at EUR 124.50 per Share
Italgas Plans EUR 8.6 Billion Investment in 2022-2028
Titel
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Konecranes Names Anders Svensson New CEO
DocuSign Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations; Q2 Outlook in Line
Siemens Buys Senseye
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Another U.S. Smallpox, Monkeypox Vaccine Orders
Atos Considering Splitting Into 2 Publicly Listed Companies
Nordex Gets Wind Turbine Order for 105 MW in Serbia
OMV Can't Yet Estimate How Long Repairs at Schwechat Refinery Will Take
3M Gets Permission to Restart Zwijndrecht Plant in Belgium
Titel
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Bavarian Nordic Surges Another 22% as Monkeypox Vaccine Could Be Game Changer, Danske Says
Bavarian Nordic May Benefit from Monkeypox Vaccine Stockpiling, Nordea Says
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order for Over EUR 3 Million
Hexagon Purus Dives 22% After Losing Potential $2 Billion Truck Battery Contract
Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
NVIDIA Shares Drop After Q2 Revenue Outlook Below Consensus Even as Q1 Earnings Beat
Siemens Sells Commercial Vehicles Business to Meritor for Enterprise Value EUR 190 Million
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023