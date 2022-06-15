CropEnergies Raises FY Outlook After Strong Q1 Earnings

(PLX AI) – CropEnergies increases outlook for financial year 2022/23 after significant increase in revenues and results in the 1st quarter.Q1 revenue EUR 399 millionQ1 EBIT EUR 87 millionQ1 EBITDA EUR 98 millionOutlook FY EBITDA EUR 205-255 million, …

