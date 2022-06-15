GE Buys 49% Stake in Indian 148.5 MW Wind Project
(PLX AI) – GE acquires 49% stake in Continuum onshore wind farm.GE says 148.5 MW Gujarat project will be equipped with GE Renewable Energy’s 2.7-132 onshore wind turbinesGE will supply, install and commission 55 unitsCOD expected in June 2022
