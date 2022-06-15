Detecon Opens Branch Office in Sweden
Cologne, Germany (ots) - The German management and technology consultancy
Detecon International is opening a branch office in Sweden. The establishment of
the new branch office in the capital city Stockholm is the realization of the
company's intention to consolidate its presence in Sweden and lay the foundation
for its further expansion into surrounding Scandinavian countries. Business
activities will initially concentrate primarily on the provision of consulting
services for telco and industrial clients. The focus will be on the digital
transformation of companies with the goals of heightening efficiency and
creating new business models with the aid of new technologies and working
methods.
"We consider the Scandinavian market to be extremely attractive and have high
expectations for its development as part of our growth strategy," said Detecon
CEO Ralf Pichler. Lars Theobaldt, Managing Partner Nordics and location manager
for the Swedish office, added: "Stockholm, which is home to a large number of
innovative and disruptive companies, is an ideal base of operations for our
expansion goals."
Detecon has been active in addressing clients and delivering projects in Sweden
within the framework of its partnership with the Stockholm-based consulting
boutique Ascend since 2020. The company's own presence in the country is
expected to enhance the value of this cooperation. Detecon will be seeking to
leverage further synergies on the Scandinavian market through increased
cooperation with the Nordics division of its parent company T-Systems.
Detecon is a leading, globally active management consulting firm which has been
combining classic management consulting with high technology competence for 40
years. Detecon helps companies to adapt their business models and operational
processes using the latest communications and information technology. Detecon is
part of the Deutsche Telekom Group.
Contact:
Gerhard Auer
Corporate Communications
Detecon International GmbH
+49 151 16018092 mailto:Gerhard.Auer@detecon.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42555/5248814
OTS: Detecon International GmbH
