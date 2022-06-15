Detecon Opens Branch Office in Sweden

Cologne, Germany (ots) - The German management and technology consultancy

Detecon International is opening a branch office in Sweden. The establishment of

the new branch office in the capital city Stockholm is the realization of the

company's intention to consolidate its presence in Sweden and lay the foundation

for its further expansion into surrounding Scandinavian countries. Business

activities will initially concentrate primarily on the provision of consulting

services for telco and industrial clients. The focus will be on the digital

transformation of companies with the goals of heightening efficiency and

creating new business models with the aid of new technologies and working

methods.



"We consider the Scandinavian market to be extremely attractive and have high

expectations for its development as part of our growth strategy," said Detecon

CEO Ralf Pichler. Lars Theobaldt, Managing Partner Nordics and location manager

for the Swedish office, added: "Stockholm, which is home to a large number of

innovative and disruptive companies, is an ideal base of operations for our

expansion goals."



