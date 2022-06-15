European Commission selects STELLAR Consortium including F24 to demonstrate the potential of satellite-based Emergency Warning Services using the European Global Navigation Satellite System (Galileo)

Munich (ots) - The STELLAR consortium consisting of Telespazio (FR), F24

(FR/DE), European Emergency Number Association (BE), Centre National d'Etudes

Spatiales (FR) and Thales Alenia Space (FR) has been awarded the service

contract "Emergency Warning Service Demonstrator" by the Directorate-General for

Defence Industry and Space (DEFIS) of the European Commission.



The Emergency Warning Service (EWS) is a new service of the Galileo programme,

put at the disposal of national civil protection authorities for alerting the

population in case of looming disaster, including in the cases where the

traditional terrestrial alerting systems cannot operate at full capacity or even

collapse.



