European Commission selects STELLAR Consortium including F24 to demonstrate the potential of satellite-based Emergency Warning Services using the European Global Navigation Satellite System (Galileo)

Munich (ots) - The STELLAR consortium consisting of Telespazio (FR), F24

(FR/DE), European Emergency Number Association (BE), Centre National d'Etudes

Spatiales (FR) and Thales Alenia Space (FR) has been awarded the service

contract "Emergency Warning Service Demonstrator" by the Directorate-General for

Defence Industry and Space (DEFIS) of the European Commission.



The Emergency Warning Service (EWS) is a new service of the Galileo programme,

put at the disposal of national civil protection authorities for alerting the

population in case of looming disaster, including in the cases where the

traditional terrestrial alerting systems cannot operate at full capacity or even

collapse.





The objective of the STELLAR project is to demonstrate the potential of thisforthcoming satellite-based emergency warning service before it is introduced inthe European Global Navigation Satellite System (Galileo) infrastructure.F24 has joined the STELLAR consortium with the aim of contributing with itsunique knowledge about crisis management and mass alerting to European andNational authorities."We are proud to be part of such an important initiative on the European Level.We have accumulated tremendous experience all over Europe and beyond and arekeen on contributing to this important platform to support the safety of peoplein Europe," states Dr. Joerg Rahmer, Spokesperson of the Executive Board at F24.First Provider to assess the integration of Galileo into Public Warning SystemsThe selected consortium has been tasked to analyse the operational needs of theEU national civil protection authorities for a Galileo's alerting solution, andto showcase how this service could support them in building up a resilientstrategy facing crisis controls. The demonstrations will involve nationalauthorities from the European Union Member States. STELLAR will contribute alsoto a better understanding of the end-to-end process of delivering warnings andalerts through the Galileo infrastructure and signal-in-space. The projectSTELLAR is funded in the frame of the EU Horizon Europe Framework Programme forResearch and Innovation in Satellite Navigation.F24 is very active in Research and Development opportunities to provide to itsclients the most up to date and efficient solutions. The Galileo initiative willenable F24 to further develop its renowned Public Warning System, extend itsmulti-channel capabilities and become the first PWS provider in the EU toexperiment with the upcoming Galileo Emergency Warning Service.David Gurle, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of F24 and serial entrepreneur -Perzo, Symphony and Hive - former executive at Microsoft , Skype andThomsonReuters , states : "Efficient and reliable emergency communication hasbecome one of the most critical tasks in today's world with multicomplex crisissituations challenging governments as well as businesses on a daily basis . T heimportance of this project cannot be emphasized enough. F24 has proven its roleas a true innovator in Emergency Notification and Crisis Management for morethan 20 years."The European Emergency Warning Service and the Union Space ProgrammeIn its regulation (EU)2021/696 establishing the Union Space Programme, theEuropean Union introduces a new service in the Galileo portfolio of servicesaimed at broadcasting a warning message to any members of the public facing anupcoming threat (natural-or man-made-hazard): the Emergency Warning Service(EWS). As established in the Regulation, "the services provided by Galileo shallcomprise [...]an emergency service, broadcasting, through emitting signals,warnings regarding natural disasters or other emergencies in particular areas".EWS has been conceived as an early warning system in conjunction with other suchwarning systems already established in EU Member States. The main capabilitiesoffered by the Galileo system to be utilised in the frame of EWS are:- Single point of access to Galileo infrastructure for national alert services,- Worldwide coverage via the Galileo Signal in Space, Independent of terrestrialmobile or internet access,- Alert message received by standard GNSS equipment: smartphones, handheld, carnavigators, etc- Dissemination of an advisory/warning/alert message, including associatedinstructions to react,- Geo-location information of the area of danger encoded in the message totarget only the relevant population.More information on pws.f24.com as well as f24.comContact:F24Dr. Stefanie HauerVice President Marketing & Communicationmailto:presse@f24.com+49 89 2323 638 75Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/62168/5249020OTS: F24 AG