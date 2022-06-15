European Commission selects STELLAR Consortium including F24 to demonstrate the potential of satellite-based Emergency Warning Services using the European Global Navigation Satellite System (Galileo)
Munich (ots) - The STELLAR consortium consisting of Telespazio (FR), F24
(FR/DE), European Emergency Number Association (BE), Centre National d'Etudes
Spatiales (FR) and Thales Alenia Space (FR) has been awarded the service
contract "Emergency Warning Service Demonstrator" by the Directorate-General for
Defence Industry and Space (DEFIS) of the European Commission.
The Emergency Warning Service (EWS) is a new service of the Galileo programme,
put at the disposal of national civil protection authorities for alerting the
population in case of looming disaster, including in the cases where the
traditional terrestrial alerting systems cannot operate at full capacity or even
collapse.
The objective of the STELLAR project is to demonstrate the potential of this
forthcoming satellite-based emergency warning service before it is introduced in
the European Global Navigation Satellite System (Galileo) infrastructure.
F24 has joined the STELLAR consortium with the aim of contributing with its
unique knowledge about crisis management and mass alerting to European and
National authorities.
"We are proud to be part of such an important initiative on the European Level.
We have accumulated tremendous experience all over Europe and beyond and are
keen on contributing to this important platform to support the safety of people
in Europe," states Dr. Joerg Rahmer, Spokesperson of the Executive Board at F24.
First Provider to assess the integration of Galileo into Public Warning Systems
The selected consortium has been tasked to analyse the operational needs of the
EU national civil protection authorities for a Galileo's alerting solution, and
to showcase how this service could support them in building up a resilient
strategy facing crisis controls. The demonstrations will involve national
authorities from the European Union Member States. STELLAR will contribute also
to a better understanding of the end-to-end process of delivering warnings and
alerts through the Galileo infrastructure and signal-in-space. The project
STELLAR is funded in the frame of the EU Horizon Europe Framework Programme for
Research and Innovation in Satellite Navigation.
F24 is very active in Research and Development opportunities to provide to its
clients the most up to date and efficient solutions. The Galileo initiative will
enable F24 to further develop its renowned Public Warning System, extend its
multi-channel capabilities and become the first PWS provider in the EU to
experiment with the upcoming Galileo Emergency Warning Service.
David Gurle, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of F24 and serial entrepreneur -
Perzo, Symphony and Hive - former executive at Microsoft, Skype and
ThomsonReuters , states : "Efficient and reliable emergency communication has
become one of the most critical tasks in today's world with multicomplex crisis
situations challenging governments as well as businesses on a daily basis . T he
importance of this project cannot be emphasized enough. F24 has proven its role
as a true innovator in Emergency Notification and Crisis Management for more
than 20 years."
The European Emergency Warning Service and the Union Space Programme
In its regulation (EU)2021/696 establishing the Union Space Programme, the
European Union introduces a new service in the Galileo portfolio of services
aimed at broadcasting a warning message to any members of the public facing an
upcoming threat (natural-or man-made-hazard): the Emergency Warning Service
(EWS). As established in the Regulation, "the services provided by Galileo shall
comprise [...]an emergency service, broadcasting, through emitting signals,
warnings regarding natural disasters or other emergencies in particular areas".
EWS has been conceived as an early warning system in conjunction with other such
warning systems already established in EU Member States. The main capabilities
offered by the Galileo system to be utilised in the frame of EWS are:
- Single point of access to Galileo infrastructure for national alert services,
- Worldwide coverage via the Galileo Signal in Space, Independent of terrestrial
mobile or internet access,
- Alert message received by standard GNSS equipment: smartphones, handheld, car
navigators, etc
- Dissemination of an advisory/warning/alert message, including associated
instructions to react,
- Geo-location information of the area of danger encoded in the message to
target only the relevant population.
More information on pws.f24.com as well as f24.com
Contact:
F24
Dr. Stefanie Hauer
Vice President Marketing & Communication
mailto:presse@f24.com
+49 89 2323 638 75
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/62168/5249020
OTS: F24 AG
