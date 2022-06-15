Ponsse to Divest Its Russia Operations
- (PLX AI) – Ponsse decides to divest its operations in Russia.
- The divestment of all shares in OOO Ponsse, Ponsse Group's subsidiary providing PONSSE services in Russia and Belarus, is currently being negotiated
- The signing will be completed in the near future, and it will be announced separately
- Ponsse’s export and service operations in Russia have been suspended since 2 March
