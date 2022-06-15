checkAd

Ponsse to Divest Its Russia Operations

(PLX AI) – Ponsse decides to divest its operations in Russia.The divestment of all shares in OOO Ponsse, Ponsse Group's subsidiary providing PONSSE services in Russia and Belarus, is currently being negotiatedThe signing will be completed in the …

  • (PLX AI) – Ponsse decides to divest its operations in Russia.
  • The divestment of all shares in OOO Ponsse, Ponsse Group's subsidiary providing PONSSE services in Russia and Belarus, is currently being negotiated
  • The signing will be completed in the near future, and it will be announced separately
  • Ponsse’s export and service operations in Russia have been suspended since 2 March
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  20   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Ponsse to Divest Its Russia Operations (PLX AI) – Ponsse decides to divest its operations in Russia.The divestment of all shares in OOO Ponsse, Ponsse Group's subsidiary providing PONSSE services in Russia and Belarus, is currently being negotiatedThe signing will be completed in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Getinge Sees Organic Net Sales Outlook Flat with Actual Net Sales of Last Year
BASF Expands China Production Capacity for EV Battery Materials
Colruyt FY Earnings Come in Below Consensus Expectations; Sees Cost Increases Continuing
Saipem Gets Contract by BW Offshore in Brazil
H&M Q2 Sales Beat Consensus Expectations
XXL Sees Q2 Revenue Below Last Year
Getinge Drops 15% After Outlook Cut, Nordea Downgrade
GE Buys 49% Stake in Indian 148.5 MW Wind Project
Elia Launches Rights Offering at EUR 124.50 per Share
Italgas Plans EUR 8.6 Billion Investment in 2022-2028
Titel
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Konecranes Names Anders Svensson New CEO
DocuSign Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations; Q2 Outlook in Line
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Another U.S. Smallpox, Monkeypox Vaccine Orders
Atos Considering Splitting Into 2 Publicly Listed Companies
Nordex Gets Wind Turbine Order for 105 MW in Serbia
3M Gets Permission to Restart Zwijndrecht Plant in Belgium
Worst Should Be Over for Ambu, Handelsbanken Says; Shares Continue to Fall
OMV Can't Yet Estimate How Long Repairs at Schwechat Refinery Will Take
Titel
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Bavarian Nordic Surges Another 22% as Monkeypox Vaccine Could Be Game Changer, Danske Says
Bavarian Nordic May Benefit from Monkeypox Vaccine Stockpiling, Nordea Says
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order for Over EUR 3 Million
Hexagon Purus Dives 22% After Losing Potential $2 Billion Truck Battery Contract
Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
NVIDIA Shares Drop After Q2 Revenue Outlook Below Consensus Even as Q1 Earnings Beat
Siemens Sells Commercial Vehicles Business to Meritor for Enterprise Value EUR 190 Million
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023