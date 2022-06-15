Nucor Sees Q2 EPS $8.75-8.85, Above Consensus of $8.26
(PLX AI) – Nucor Expects second quarter earnings to be in the range of $8.75 to $8.85 per diluted share; consensus was $8.26 per share. Included in the second quarter of 2021 was a $42 million (approximately $0.11 per diluted share) non-cash …
- Included in the second quarter of 2021 was a $42 million (approximately $0.11 per diluted share) non-cash impairment charge related to our leasehold interest in unproved oil and natural gas properties
- End use market demand remains strong for steel and steel products, the company said
