Kudona Modern saving - how can interest still be earned today?

Vilnius / Hamburg (ots) - For some time now, savers in Europe have had a common

adversary: the base rate policy of the ECB. When interest rates are low - and at

the moment it's at zero percent - the banks borrow a lot of money. This leads to

more money being in circulation overall - and causes a high inflation rate. This

gnaws away at the purchasing power of private citizens and companies and makes

obsolete the traditional savings options.



The question for investors is therefore: how can one invest one's money

profitably or at least absorb part of the capital loss, despite these

circumstances? There have certainly been better days for saving with stocks,

funds and ETFs. Global political uncertainty and consecutive crises have led to

sinking stock prices and returns.



