Bilfinger CFO, Board Agree to Mutual Departure Citing Personal Reasons
(PLX AI) – Bilfinger's Christina Johansson to leave Bilfinger, with Matti Jäkel named as successor. Co. outlook for financial year 2022 confirmed by Bilfinger in mid-May 2022, the medium-term targets for the year 2024 and the Group’s strategic …
- (PLX AI) – Bilfinger's Christina Johansson to leave Bilfinger, with Matti Jäkel named as successor.
- Co. outlook for financial year 2022 confirmed by Bilfinger in mid-May 2022, the medium-term targets for the year 2024 and the Group’s strategic orientation are confirmed
- Johansson says she plans to devote her time to new professional challenges
