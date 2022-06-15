benfovir Announces First Subjects Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of B-OT/ B-OT IS BEING DEVELOPED FOR THE TREATMENT OF VIRAL INFECTIONS

Darmstadt (ots) - benfovir AG has reached another major milestone by moving its

first compound into clinical development with the start of a Phase 1 testing

B-OT in healthy volunteers.



benfo vir AG, a German pharmaceutical biotechnology company focused on

developing small molecules against viral infection such as SARS-CoV-2 virus,

today announced that the first healthy volunteers have received

benfo-oxythiamine (B-OT) in a Phase 1 clinical trial (BV-01-101) designed to

evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in healthy human

volunteers.





B-OT is a novel compound that prevents the virus replication by inhibiting thesugar metabolism and the formation of a crucial viral building block(ribose-5-phosphate) induced in the infected cell by a virus such as SARS-CoV-2.B-OT is an inhibitor of transketolase, the key enzyme of the Pentose PhosphatePathway. The crucial role of transketolase for virus replication has beendemonstrated in non-clinical studies among other against SARS-CoV-2 replication.The metabolic pathways of host cells are actively exploited by a virus for itsreplication and pathogenesis. Targeting host factors rather than viral enzymesto terminate viral infection is a promising alternative antiviral strategy.B-OT has completed all GLP toxicology studies. Drug substance andInvestigational Medicinal Product (benfo-oxythiamine, capsules) have beenmanufactured under conditions and practices required by the GMP regulations. Theclinical trial BV 01-101 has been approved under the EudraCT Number:2021-005616-60.Dr. Isabelle Ahrens-Fath, Chief Scientific and Development Officer at benfo virAG: "We are very excited to be testing B-OT in a Phase 1 clinical trial, toevaluate its safety and pharmacokinetics in healthy volunteers. Targeting anenzyme specifically involved in the sugar metabolism of an infected cell is aninnovative approach that should allow to block the SARS-CoV-2 virus replicationindependently of its gene sequence and mutations."About the company: benfo vir AG is a pharmaceutical biotech company based inDarmstadt in Hesse that specializes in the therapy of viral infections such asthe SARS-CoV-2 virus. At this stage, one compound is under clinical development.This compound inhibits the sugar metabolism in infected cells in such a way thatthe formation of the crucial building block (ribose-5-phosphate) for virusproduction is disabled and at the same time the overshooting of the immunesystem is prevented. The near-term goal of benfovir is to quickly move forwardwith the clinical development of B-OT and receive marketing approval to providea new therapeutic option for SARS-CoV-2 infection and Covid-19 disease as soonas possible.Presse contact:benfovir AGGräfenhäuserstr. 2664293 DarmstadtE-Mail: mailto:info@benfovir.comhttp://www.benfovir.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/160546/5249413OTS: benfovir AG