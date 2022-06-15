checkAd

benfovir Announces First Subjects Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of B-OT/ B-OT IS BEING DEVELOPED FOR THE TREATMENT OF VIRAL INFECTIONS

Darmstadt (ots) - benfovir AG has reached another major milestone by moving its
first compound into clinical development with the start of a Phase 1 testing
B-OT in healthy volunteers.

benfo vir AG, a German pharmaceutical biotechnology company focused on
developing small molecules against viral infection such as SARS-CoV-2 virus,
today announced that the first healthy volunteers have received
benfo-oxythiamine (B-OT) in a Phase 1 clinical trial (BV-01-101) designed to
evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in healthy human
volunteers.

B-OT is a novel compound that prevents the virus replication by inhibiting the
sugar metabolism and the formation of a crucial viral building block
(ribose-5-phosphate) induced in the infected cell by a virus such as SARS-CoV-2.

B-OT is an inhibitor of transketolase, the key enzyme of the Pentose Phosphate
Pathway. The crucial role of transketolase for virus replication has been
demonstrated in non-clinical studies among other against SARS-CoV-2 replication.

The metabolic pathways of host cells are actively exploited by a virus for its
replication and pathogenesis. Targeting host factors rather than viral enzymes
to terminate viral infection is a promising alternative antiviral strategy.

B-OT has completed all GLP toxicology studies. Drug substance and
Investigational Medicinal Product (benfo-oxythiamine, capsules) have been
manufactured under conditions and practices required by the GMP regulations. The
clinical trial BV 01-101 has been approved under the EudraCT Number:
2021-005616-60.

Dr. Isabelle Ahrens-Fath, Chief Scientific and Development Officer at benfo vir
AG: "We are very excited to be testing B-OT in a Phase 1 clinical trial, to
evaluate its safety and pharmacokinetics in healthy volunteers. Targeting an
enzyme specifically involved in the sugar metabolism of an infected cell is an
innovative approach that should allow to block the SARS-CoV-2 virus replication
independently of its gene sequence and mutations."

About the company: benfo vir AG is a pharmaceutical biotech company based in
Darmstadt in Hesse that specializes in the therapy of viral infections such as
the SARS-CoV-2 virus. At this stage, one compound is under clinical development.
This compound inhibits the sugar metabolism in infected cells in such a way that
the formation of the crucial building block (ribose-5-phosphate) for virus
production is disabled and at the same time the overshooting of the immune
system is prevented. The near-term goal of benfovir is to quickly move forward
with the clinical development of B-OT and receive marketing approval to provide
a new therapeutic option for SARS-CoV-2 infection and Covid-19 disease as soon
as possible.

