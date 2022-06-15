Yanfeng honors its suppliers in Europe / 13 top suppliers receive awards for excellent performance (FOTO)
Neuss (ots) - Yanfeng (YF), a leading global automotive supplier, recognized the
excellent performance of its European suppliers with its annual Supplier Awards.
During a ceremony at the company's European Headquarters in Neuss, a total of 13
suppliers yesterday received the awards in two categories.
With one Distinguished Supplier award and twelve Supplier Excellence awards in
five sub-categories, YF evaluated its suppliers according to several criteria.
The company's vision of technology and innovation, as well as sustainability,
were particularly important. Moreover, quality, cost, service and customer
satisfaction were also assessed.
"With our annual award we recognize the outstanding performance of our best
partners during the past year", said James Bos, Vice President Global
Procurement at YF. "Our suppliers play an important role in our success in
delivering and exceeding our customers' expectations. Therefore, we want to
honor their performance with these awards - especially at this unique time in
our industry."
In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact supply chains. The major
global challenges in the automotive business and the current industry
environment remained unchanged.
"In light of all that is going on in the industry, sustainability continues to
become increasingly important throughout the world. It has emerged as a key
selection criterion for all global customers. Yanfeng's focus is to develop
sustainable products and processes to reduce our carbon footprint. Most
importantly, we want to achieve our goal of carbon neutrality as fast as
possible," explained Gunnar Buechter, Vice President Sustainability at YF, who
is also responsible for Procurement in Europe and South Africa.
The Supplier Awards event focused on the hard work and consistent efforts of
companies across YF's supply base.
"There's no denying that our industry continues to face challenges, but after
the year we've been through together, it's more important than ever that we take
the time to show our appreciation to our suppliers," Buechter added.
The award recipients from Europe were:
Distinguished Supplier Award:
- BASF Polyurethanes GmbH Germany
Supplier Excellence Award - Quality:
- Industrias Alegre S.A. Spain
Supplier Excellence Award - Customer Satisfaction:
- DSSI International, LLC Slovakia
- SIGIT d.o.o. Serbia
Supplier Excellence Award - Sustainability:
- HOFFMANN + VOSS GmbH Germany
Supplier Excellence Award - Technology and Innovation:
- SemsoTec GmbH Germany
- Lightworks GmbH Germany
Supplier Excellence Award - Service:
- CTP Czech Republic
- Milsped d.o.o. Serbia
- Prewave GmbH Austria
- Schneider Electric SE France
- SPARETECH GmbH Germany
- Weber GmbH & Co. KG Germany
About Yanfeng Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on
interior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng has
more than 240 locations and approximately 55,000 employees worldwide. The
technical team of 4,200 experts is located at 10 R&D centers and other regional
offices, with complete capabilities including engineering & software
development, design and user experience, and test validation. Focusing on smart
cabin and lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future
mobile spaces and provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please
visit http://www.yanfeng.com .
For more information please contact::
Yanfeng International
Jagenbergstraße 1
41468 Neuss
Germany
Astrid Schafmeister
Tel.: +49 2131 609-3028
E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.com
