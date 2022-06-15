Yanfeng honors its suppliers in Europe / 13 top suppliers receive awards for excellent performance (FOTO)

Neuss (ots) - Yanfeng (YF), a leading global automotive supplier, recognized the

excellent performance of its European suppliers with its annual Supplier Awards.

During a ceremony at the company's European Headquarters in Neuss, a total of 13

suppliers yesterday received the awards in two categories.



With one Distinguished Supplier award and twelve Supplier Excellence awards in

five sub-categories, YF evaluated its suppliers according to several criteria.

The company's vision of technology and innovation, as well as sustainability,

were particularly important. Moreover, quality, cost, service and customer

satisfaction were also assessed.



