HSBC AND EMMA RADUCANU PARTNER TO MOBILISE THE NEXT GENERATION

London



Emma made tennis history when in 2021, she became the youngest female Britishplayer to win the US Open. Since then, her authenticity, talent anddetermination has made a global impact beyond the tennis world as aninternational citizen, who embraces a multi-cultural lifestyle.In her announcement video (https://youtu.be/zsRahgIkpe8) , Emma reveals herexcitement about the collaboration which is anchored in shared interests andvalues, championing internationalism, inclusivity, and opportunity for youngpeople. HSBC is partner to five Olympic sports - golf, rugby sevens, tennis,badminton and football. Underpinning this support is a commitment to futuregenerations and a sustainable and accessible future for sport.The bank is committed to opening up a world of opportunity for our customers andcommunities all over the world. From focusing on supporting grassrootsinitiatives that help children realise the physical and mental benefits ofsport, to opening up participation and enjoyment of sport to a wider audience.HSBC is the Official Banking Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon. It hassupported the Ticket Resale Scheme since 2010 and generated GBP1.8m, with everyticket re-sold helping charities through the Wimbledon Foundation, enablingincreased opportunities for local communities and the next generation of tennisplayers. Initiatives such as Give It Your Max have been beneficiaries of thissupport, opening up tennis to more children in inner city schools. The bank hasalso presented the Mexico Telcel since 2004.HSBC supports young customers across 64 countries and territories who, likeEmma, look for a bank that will help open the opportunities that matter to them,whether it is to start university, to travel or simply to begin managing theirown money.Noel Quinn, HSBC Global Chief Executive, said "HSBC has had a longstandingrelationship with Emma and her family for many years. We're hugely proud of Emmaand what she has already achieved in her professional career. We also believethere are some really great and innovative ways that we can work with her toinspire and educate young people, which is why we're so pleased to have forgedthis new long-term partnership."Emma said, "To partner with HSBC is so natural for me having grown up playing inthe HSBC Road to Wimbledon and having been a customer for many years. If Iwasn't a tennis player, I would definitely want to work in finance so I'mexcited to learn more about the industry in the years to come. We are working onsome really cool ideas and I'm particularly looking forward to working oninitiatives that help young people such as financial education, but watch thisspace!".Timeline of Emma's relationship with HSBC:- 2015: Emma wins the 'HSBC Road To Wimbledon' South-East Regional Qualifier atthe West Worthing Tennis and Squash Club- 2021: HSBC is the Official Banking Partner of The Championships, Wimbledonwhen Emma has her breakout moment on the SW19 courts- 2021: HSBC Ambassador Tim Henman mentors Emma at the US Open- 2022: HSBC announces partnership with EmmaHSBC collaborates with some of the most international sporting partners to openup a world of opportunity in sport. The bank's global sponsorship programme alsoincludes partnerships with golf, rugby sevens, badminton, Tottenham HotspurFootball Club and Esports.HSBC Holdings plcHSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered inLondon. The HSBC Group serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countriesand territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, LatinAmerica, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$3,021bn at 31 March2022, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial servicesorganisations.Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsRahgIkpe8Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840719/HSBC_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840717/HSBC_2.jpgContact:Celina McElevey,celina.mcelevey@hkstrategies.com; Nicola Crowther,+44 207 9921387,nicola.crowther@hsbc.com,Gita Bartlett,+44 7796 704281,gita.bartlett@hsbc.com,Anna Do,+44 7387 244941,anna.do@hsbc.com; ---Note to editors:Assets: - Images link - via Dropboxhttps://www.dropbox.com/sh/7bazawjq9j2bpfv/AACy8hvNg7BJvQFdHC8gsg0da?dl=0,- Video link - https://youtu.be/zsRahgIkpe8; Video iframe details: Pleasedo not embed videos on autoplay.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/76818/5249650OTS: HSBC