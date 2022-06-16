HSBC AND EMMA RADUCANU PARTNER TO MOBILISE THE NEXT GENERATION
- HSBC today announces a new, multi-year partnership with international sports
star Emma Raducanu.
- Emma and HSBC will collaborate on sports initiatives and financial
opportunities for the next generation.
HSBC has announced a four-year partnership with Emma Raducanu, current British
women's tennis number one and the reigning US Open champion, with the shared
ambition to create opportunities for the next generation.
Emma made tennis history when in 2021, she became the youngest female British
player to win the US Open. Since then, her authenticity, talent and
determination has made a global impact beyond the tennis world as an
international citizen, who embraces a multi-cultural lifestyle.
In her announcement video (https://youtu.be/zsRahgIkpe8) , Emma reveals her
excitement about the collaboration which is anchored in shared interests and
values, championing internationalism, inclusivity, and opportunity for young
people. HSBC is partner to five Olympic sports - golf, rugby sevens, tennis,
badminton and football. Underpinning this support is a commitment to future
generations and a sustainable and accessible future for sport.
The bank is committed to opening up a world of opportunity for our customers and
communities all over the world. From focusing on supporting grassroots
initiatives that help children realise the physical and mental benefits of
sport, to opening up participation and enjoyment of sport to a wider audience.
HSBC is the Official Banking Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon. It has
supported the Ticket Resale Scheme since 2010 and generated GBP1.8m, with every
ticket re-sold helping charities through the Wimbledon Foundation, enabling
increased opportunities for local communities and the next generation of tennis
players. Initiatives such as Give It Your Max have been beneficiaries of this
support, opening up tennis to more children in inner city schools. The bank has
also presented the Mexico Telcel since 2004.
HSBC supports young customers across 64 countries and territories who, like
Emma, look for a bank that will help open the opportunities that matter to them,
whether it is to start university, to travel or simply to begin managing their
own money.
Noel Quinn, HSBC Global Chief Executive, said "HSBC has had a longstanding
relationship with Emma and her family for many years. We're hugely proud of Emma
and what she has already achieved in her professional career. We also believe
there are some really great and innovative ways that we can work with her to
inspire and educate young people, which is why we're so pleased to have forged
this new long-term partnership."
Emma said, "To partner with HSBC is so natural for me having grown up playing in
the HSBC Road to Wimbledon and having been a customer for many years. If I
wasn't a tennis player, I would definitely want to work in finance so I'm
excited to learn more about the industry in the years to come. We are working on
some really cool ideas and I'm particularly looking forward to working on
initiatives that help young people such as financial education, but watch this
space!".
Timeline of Emma's relationship with HSBC:
- 2015: Emma wins the 'HSBC Road To Wimbledon' South-East Regional Qualifier at
the West Worthing Tennis and Squash Club
- 2021: HSBC is the Official Banking Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon
when Emma has her breakout moment on the SW19 courts
- 2021: HSBC Ambassador Tim Henman mentors Emma at the US Open
- 2022: HSBC announces partnership with Emma
HSBC collaborates with some of the most international sporting partners to open
up a world of opportunity in sport. The bank's global sponsorship programme also
includes partnerships with golf, rugby sevens, badminton, Tottenham Hotspur
Football Club and Esports.
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in
London. The HSBC Group serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries
and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin
America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$3,021bn at 31 March
2022, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services
organisations.
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsRahgIkpe8
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840719/HSBC_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840717/HSBC_2.jpg
