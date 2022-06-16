Outokumpu New Policy of Annual Stable and Growing Dividend
(PLX AI) – Outokumpu sets new dividend policy to distribute a stable and growing dividend, to be paid annually.Previous dividend policy was the pay-out ratio throughout a business cycle was aimed to be within a range of 30–50% of the Group’s net …
- (PLX AI) – Outokumpu sets new dividend policy to distribute a stable and growing dividend, to be paid annually.
- Previous dividend policy was the pay-out ratio throughout a business cycle was aimed to be within a range of 30–50% of the Group’s net income
