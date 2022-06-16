Hexagon Purus Gets Hydrogen Distribution System Order for EUR 3.5 Million
(PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus receives follow-on order for hydrogen distribution systems from PAK PCE BIOPALIWA I WODÓR.The follow-on order can be viewed in conjunction with the announcement in Hexagon Purus’ Q4 2021 presentation for hydrogen …
- (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus receives follow-on order for hydrogen distribution systems from PAK PCE BIOPALIWA I WODÓR.
- The follow-on order can be viewed in conjunction with the announcement in Hexagon Purus’ Q4 2021 presentation for hydrogen distribution systems and mobile hydrogen refueling stations
- Hexagon Purus says value of the follow-on order is approximately EUR 3.5 million
