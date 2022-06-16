(PLX AI) – Subsea 7 says unit Seaway 7 signed letter of exclusivity for East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm.Seaway 7’s scope of work would include the transport and installation of 95 monopile foundations, associated seabed preparation and scour …

Subsea 7 Unit Signs Letter of Exclusivity for $500-750 Million Contract with Offshore Wind Project

