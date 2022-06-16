Vestas May Be Relative Winner in Recession Scenario, Nordea Says
(PLX AI) – Vestas may be a relative winner in a potential recession scenario, analysts at Nordea said in a research note. Vestas would benefit from material cost relief in a recession and less supply-chain friction, Nordea saidMeanwhile, revenue may …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas may be a relative winner in a potential recession scenario, analysts at Nordea said in a research note.
- Vestas would benefit from material cost relief in a recession and less supply-chain friction, Nordea said
- Meanwhile, revenue may not be impacted as much thanks to the green agenda: Nordea
- Shipping rates are set to decrease, which could be a meaningful trigger for Vestas, Nordea said
- However, the analysts believe that it's too early to bet on this, and reiterate a hold recommendation, with a fair value of DKK 180
- Vestas was up marginally at DKK 162.52 in early trading in Copenhagen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0