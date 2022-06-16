H&M Slips as Analysts See Weaker Outlook for Second Half
(PLX AI) – H&M shares slipped 1.3% in early trading as analysts predicted a weaker second-half outlook would follow better-than-expected Q2 sales.H&M Q2 sales beat consensus expectations yesterday amid a physical retail revivalBut the recovery may …
- H&M Q2 sales beat consensus expectations yesterday amid a physical retail revival
- But the recovery may be short-lived, and a deteriorating consumer outlook may slow down sales again in the second half of the year, analysts at Carnegie said
- This, combined with inflation concerns and a very high relative valuation could balance near-term post-pandemic recovery potential and good cost control, Carnegie said, keeping their recommendation for H&M at hold, with price target SEK 120
- The second half of the year may bring a weaker market for H&M as well as extended Russia costs, analysts at Danske Bank said
- Danske rates H&M buy, with price target SEK 160
