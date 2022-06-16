Lindab Buys R-Vent with Annual Sales SEK 500 Million
(PLX AI) – Lindab becomes market leader in the Netherlands with the acquisition of R-Vent, a manufacturer and distributor of ventilation products.R-Vent sells to installers and wholesalers and has annual sales of SEK 500 millionIts operating margin …
