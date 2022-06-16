Melia Hotels Targets Adj. EBITDA at Least EUR 400 Million This Year
(PLX AI) – Melia Hotels targets 40 new hotels added each year, with 9,000 rooms, almost doubling the average rooms in the years before the pandemic. Melia Hotels targets EBITDA excluding capital gains of at least EUR 400 million in 2022Melia Hotels …
- Melia Hotels targets EBITDA excluding capital gains of at least EUR 400 million in 2022
- Melia Hotels targets to improve the EBITDA margin in 2024 by no less than 300 basis points
- Also to reduce the Group’s debt by at least EUR 250 million
