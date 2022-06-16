KLA to Buy Back Shares for $6 Billion; Guidance Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – KLA announces new $6 billion Share Repurchase Authorization, including approximately $3 billion Accelerated Share Repurchase (ASR) to be completed over the next 3-6 months, with the remaining amount to be repurchased over the next 12-18 months, subject to market conditions.
- Announces a 24% increase in the quarterly dividend level to $1.30 per share from $1.05
- Affirms current June 2022 quarter guidance, including revenue of $2.3 billion to $2.55 billion, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to KLA of $4.93 to $6.03
