Kroger Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
(PLX AI) – Kroger Q1 operating profit USD 1,505 million.Q1 adjusted operating profit USD 1,601 million vs. estimate USD 1,400 millionQ1 EPS USD 0.9Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.45 vs. estimate USD 1.3Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 3.85-3.95
