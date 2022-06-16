Adobe Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, but Q3 Outlook Below Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Adobe Q2 adj. EPS USD 3.35 vs. estimate USD 3.31.
- Q2 EPS USD 2.49
- Q2 EBIT USD 1,530 million
- Q2 net income USD 1,180 million
- Q2 adjusted net income USD 1,590 million vs. estimate USD 1,550 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 1,970 million vs. estimate USD 1,950 million
- Outlook Q3 revenue USD 4,430 million; consensus USD 4,513 million
- Outlook Q3 EPS USD 2.35
- Outlook Q3 adjusted EPS USD 3.33; consensus USD 3.40
- Says Q3 will be impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine, and Adobe’s decision to cease all new sales in Russia and Belarus
- Sees an incremental FX headwind of $175 million across Q3 and Q4 fiscal year 2022 revenue
