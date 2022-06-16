checkAd

Adobe Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, but Q3 Outlook Below Consensus

(PLX AI) – Adobe Q2 adj. EPS USD 3.35 vs. estimate USD 3.31. Q2 EPS USD 2.49Q2 EBIT USD 1,530 millionQ2 net income USD 1,180 millionQ2 adjusted net income USD 1,590 million vs. estimate USD 1,550 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT USD 1,970 million vs. …

  • (PLX AI) – Adobe Q2 adj. EPS USD 3.35 vs. estimate USD 3.31.
  • Q2 EPS USD 2.49
  • Q2 EBIT USD 1,530 million
  • Q2 net income USD 1,180 million
  • Q2 adjusted net income USD 1,590 million vs. estimate USD 1,550 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 1,970 million vs. estimate USD 1,950 million
  • Outlook Q3 revenue USD 4,430 million; consensus USD 4,513 million
  • Outlook Q3 EPS USD 2.35
  • Outlook Q3 adjusted EPS USD 3.33; consensus USD 3.40
  • Says Q3 will be impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine, and Adobe’s decision to cease all new sales in Russia and Belarus
  • Sees an incremental FX headwind of $175 million across Q3 and Q4 fiscal year 2022 revenue


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
