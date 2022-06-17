Skanska Headwinds May Bring 18% Downside to Consensus, Bank of America Says
(PLX AI) – Skanska is facing headwinds that could imply 18% downside to earnings consensus for this year, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating their underperform recommendation on the stock. Price target cut to SEK 160 from SEK 231Skanska …
- (PLX AI) – Skanska is facing headwinds that could imply 18% downside to earnings consensus for this year, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating their underperform recommendation on the stock.
- Price target cut to SEK 160 from SEK 231
- Skanska is experiencing cost inflation and rising interest rates, and the stock remains challenged despite already having been under pressure this year, BofA said
- Rising costs may lower underlying margins in construction, while the Swedish residential market is showing the first signs of reversal, BofA said
- Skanska shares were down 1.4% in Stockholm in late morning trading
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0