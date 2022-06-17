(PLX AI) – Skanska is facing headwinds that could imply 18% downside to earnings consensus for this year, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating their underperform recommendation on the stock. Price target cut to SEK 160 from SEK 231Skanska …

Skanska Headwinds May Bring 18% Downside to Consensus, Bank of America Says

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer