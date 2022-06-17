Centene Raises Outlook, Adds $3 Billion to Share Buyback Program
(PLX AI) – Centene Outlook FY revenue USD 134,300-136,300 million, up by USD 2,000 million vs. previous guidanceOutlook FY EPS USD 5.55-5.7, up by 15 cents vs previous guidanceReports increased Medicaid premium revenue reflecting the assumed ongoing …
- (PLX AI) – Centene Outlook FY revenue USD 134,300-136,300 million, up by USD 2,000 million vs. previous guidance
- Outlook FY EPS USD 5.55-5.7, up by 15 cents vs previous guidance
- Reports increased Medicaid premium revenue reflecting the assumed ongoing suspension of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations to November 1, 2022
- Also saw favorable second quarter performance to date, primarily in Marketplace
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0