Centene Raises Outlook, Adds $3 Billion to Share Buyback Program

(PLX AI) – Centene Outlook FY revenue USD 134,300-136,300 million, up by USD 2,000 million vs. previous guidanceOutlook FY EPS USD 5.55-5.7, up by 15 cents vs previous guidanceReports increased Medicaid premium revenue reflecting the assumed ongoing …

  • (PLX AI) – Centene Outlook FY revenue USD 134,300-136,300 million, up by USD 2,000 million vs. previous guidance
  • Outlook FY EPS USD 5.55-5.7, up by 15 cents vs previous guidance
  • Reports increased Medicaid premium revenue reflecting the assumed ongoing suspension of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations to November 1, 2022
  • Also saw favorable second quarter performance to date, primarily in Marketplace
Autor: PLX AI
