Nordic Waterproofing Buys 70% of Finland's VKP, with Annual Turnover EUR 9 Million

(PLX AI) – Nordic Waterproofing acquires 70% of VKP Holding Oy in Finland.Company has 75 employees and annual turnover of EUR 9 millionThe acquisition will, together with our existing Installation Services businesses, expand our geographical …

  • Company has 75 employees and annual turnover of EUR 9 million
  • The acquisition will, together with our existing Installation Services businesses, expand our geographical coverage of roofing services in the Finnish market, Nordic Waterproofing says
  • Nordic Waterproofing has an option to acquire remaining 30 percent of the shares in two tranches, the first in 2024 and the second in 2026
