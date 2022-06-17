China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC) Releases the INDICS-OS Operating System and Industrial Digital Brain (FOTO)

Beijing, China (ots) - The 2022 International Conference on Industrial Internet

with the theme of "Create a New Era of the Digital Economy Based on Industrial

Internet Innovation and Development" was unveiled in the form of cloud

conference on June 15, 2022. Wu Hequan, Li Bohu, Liu Yunjie, Gao Wen and Wei

Yiyin, academicians of Chinese Academy of Engineering, Otthein Herzog

international academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) and

academician of German Academy of Science and Engineering (GASE), and Ömer Sahin

Ganiyusufoglu, academician of German Academy of Science and Engineering (GASE),

etc., were invited to deliver keynote speeches.



A new generation of industrial interconnection platform "chip" - INDICS-OS

operating system was released at the conference. As a new generation of

operating system with open intelligence and cloud edge collaboration, INDICS-OS

is an industrial resource connector, industrial data enabler and application

development accelerator in the digital economy era. INDICS-OS can quickly

connect machines with the digital world to realize the abstraction and

integration of digital resources and one-stop agile development of digital twin

+ digital mainline industrial application. INDICS-OS is characterized by

"six-all": all-factor open industrial resource connection, all-level

interconnected digital twin application building, all-topology flexible hybrid

cloud deployment architecture, all-innovation independent product service

capability, all-series integrated development tool set, and all-ecological

complete partner empowerment.



