China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC) Releases the INDICS-OS Operating System and Industrial Digital Brain (FOTO)
Beijing, China (ots) - The 2022 International Conference on Industrial Internet
with the theme of "Create a New Era of the Digital Economy Based on Industrial
Internet Innovation and Development" was unveiled in the form of cloud
conference on June 15, 2022. Wu Hequan, Li Bohu, Liu Yunjie, Gao Wen and Wei
Yiyin, academicians of Chinese Academy of Engineering, Otthein Herzog
international academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) and
academician of German Academy of Science and Engineering (GASE), and Ömer Sahin
Ganiyusufoglu, academician of German Academy of Science and Engineering (GASE),
etc., were invited to deliver keynote speeches.
A new generation of industrial interconnection platform "chip" - INDICS-OS
operating system was released at the conference. As a new generation of
operating system with open intelligence and cloud edge collaboration, INDICS-OS
is an industrial resource connector, industrial data enabler and application
development accelerator in the digital economy era. INDICS-OS can quickly
connect machines with the digital world to realize the abstraction and
integration of digital resources and one-stop agile development of digital twin
+ digital mainline industrial application. INDICS-OS is characterized by
"six-all": all-factor open industrial resource connection, all-level
interconnected digital twin application building, all-topology flexible hybrid
cloud deployment architecture, all-innovation independent product service
capability, all-series integrated development tool set, and all-ecological
complete partner empowerment.
with the theme of "Create a New Era of the Digital Economy Based on Industrial
Internet Innovation and Development" was unveiled in the form of cloud
conference on June 15, 2022. Wu Hequan, Li Bohu, Liu Yunjie, Gao Wen and Wei
Yiyin, academicians of Chinese Academy of Engineering, Otthein Herzog
international academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) and
academician of German Academy of Science and Engineering (GASE), and Ömer Sahin
Ganiyusufoglu, academician of German Academy of Science and Engineering (GASE),
etc., were invited to deliver keynote speeches.
A new generation of industrial interconnection platform "chip" - INDICS-OS
operating system was released at the conference. As a new generation of
operating system with open intelligence and cloud edge collaboration, INDICS-OS
is an industrial resource connector, industrial data enabler and application
development accelerator in the digital economy era. INDICS-OS can quickly
connect machines with the digital world to realize the abstraction and
integration of digital resources and one-stop agile development of digital twin
+ digital mainline industrial application. INDICS-OS is characterized by
"six-all": all-factor open industrial resource connection, all-level
interconnected digital twin application building, all-topology flexible hybrid
cloud deployment architecture, all-innovation independent product service
capability, all-series integrated development tool set, and all-ecological
complete partner empowerment.
In the meantime, an industrial digital tool - industrial digital brain was also
released at the conference. The industrial digital brain is an intelligent
industrial analysis and governance product created to maintain the safety and
stability of industrial chain and supply chain and support the building of
modern industrial system. This product enjoys three hardcore advantages: the
industrial economics method system keeping pace with the times; comprehensive
and detailed industrial big data resources; and a new generation of autonomous
and controllable digital technology. The industrial digital brain of CASICloud
has been applied in many national ministries and commissions, local governments,
chain owners and chain hosts to optimize the layout of state-owned capital
industry and serve state-owned central enterprises, accelerate the creation of
modern industrial chain length, and give play to the main support and financing
driving effect; build a digital economy industry chain and innovation chain map
covering more than 700 sub-sectors in all provinces and cities across China, and
serve the scientific decision-making of the digital economy industry of the
Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Development and Reform
Commission; assist in building a modern industrial system and promote
Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development.
The event has been held for six consecutive sessions from the first Industrial
Internet Summit in 2017 to the International Conference on Industrial Internet
in 2022. As the first batch of industrial Internet public service platform in
the world and the first industrial Internet public service platform in China
built by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC), the
CASICloud Platform is constantly being upgraded and transformed. With
industry-leading, cross-industry and cross-domain system engineering service
capability, innovative integration capability of manufacturing technology and
information technology, safe and controllable industrial Internet service
capability, complete platform ecosystem and public service supporting
capability, and qualified personel training capability, The blueprint for
building a world-class industrial internet platform company is becoming
increasingly clear.
Contact:
Chen Shuo, 008610-81135810, 0086-13601110701
E-mail: mailto:chenshuo@indics.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145490/5250675
OTS: CASICloud
released at the conference. The industrial digital brain is an intelligent
industrial analysis and governance product created to maintain the safety and
stability of industrial chain and supply chain and support the building of
modern industrial system. This product enjoys three hardcore advantages: the
industrial economics method system keeping pace with the times; comprehensive
and detailed industrial big data resources; and a new generation of autonomous
and controllable digital technology. The industrial digital brain of CASICloud
has been applied in many national ministries and commissions, local governments,
chain owners and chain hosts to optimize the layout of state-owned capital
industry and serve state-owned central enterprises, accelerate the creation of
modern industrial chain length, and give play to the main support and financing
driving effect; build a digital economy industry chain and innovation chain map
covering more than 700 sub-sectors in all provinces and cities across China, and
serve the scientific decision-making of the digital economy industry of the
Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Development and Reform
Commission; assist in building a modern industrial system and promote
Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development.
The event has been held for six consecutive sessions from the first Industrial
Internet Summit in 2017 to the International Conference on Industrial Internet
in 2022. As the first batch of industrial Internet public service platform in
the world and the first industrial Internet public service platform in China
built by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC), the
CASICloud Platform is constantly being upgraded and transformed. With
industry-leading, cross-industry and cross-domain system engineering service
capability, innovative integration capability of manufacturing technology and
information technology, safe and controllable industrial Internet service
capability, complete platform ecosystem and public service supporting
capability, and qualified personel training capability, The blueprint for
building a world-class industrial internet platform company is becoming
increasingly clear.
Contact:
Chen Shuo, 008610-81135810, 0086-13601110701
E-mail: mailto:chenshuo@indics.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145490/5250675
OTS: CASICloud
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 35 | 0 |