Schoeller Allibert appoints Oliver Iltisberger as CEO (FOTO)
Hoofddorp (NL) (ots) - Schoeller Packaging B.V. (the " Company ") announces that
it has appointed Oliver Iltisberger as Chief Executive Officer of Schoeller
Allibert, effective August 1st, 2022.
Until recently, Oliver was President, ABB Smart Buildings Division, a global
building automation and services business with revenues of approximately $3bn
and 11,000 employees. Prior to this, Oliver held various top executive roles at
Landis+Gyr, a global leader in electricity and gas metering and grid solutions.
Whilst at Landis+ Gyr, he was instrumental in developing the smart metering
products, systems and services portfolio for the business and executing the
transformation towards smart energy service provision, apart from his
responsibility in manufacturing. He executed and integrated several acquisitions
and contributed in a team to realize the company's successful IPO.
Being a German and Swiss citizen, Oliver holds a joint masters degree in
Business Management and Mechanical Engineering (Dipl. Wirtschaftsingenieur) from
the University of Darmstadt in Germany. He will work out of the Company's
headquarter, located in Hoofddorp, near Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
The Supervisory Board is delighted that Oliver has agreed to join Schoeller
Allibert as CEO and believes his organisation skills, deep international
experience in manufacturing and services and his track record make him well
suited to lead the company through its next phase of growth and performance
improvement.
Pending this appointment, Henrik Akerson from Brookfield Asset Management will
continue to act as interim CEO, with the full support of both shareholder
groups.
- ends -
Schoeller Allibert is one of Europe's key manufacturers of returnable plastic
packaging systems. It has extensive expertise in a range of industries,
including agriculture, automotive, food and food processing, beverage, retail,
industrial manufacturing and pooling. For more information, visit
http://www.schoellerallibert.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of
historical fact, including, without limitation, any statements preceded by,
followed by or including the words "targets," "believes," "expects," "aims,"
"intends," "may," "anticipates," "would," "could" or similar expressions or the
negative thereof, constitute forward-looking statements, notwithstanding that
such statements are not specifically identified. Examples of forward-looking
statements include, but are not limited to: (i) statements about the tenure of
the Company's interim CEO; and (ii) statements regarding the Company's search
for a new permanent CEO.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and
may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking
statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects the
Company's current view with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements
are not guarantees of future performance, and the actual results, performance,
achievements or industry results of the Company's operations, results of
operations, financial position and the development of the markets and the
industry in which the Company operates or is likely to operate may differ
materially from those described in, or suggested by, the forward-looking
statements contained in this press release. New factors will emerge in the
future, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which factors they
will be. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on the
Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors,
may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any
forward-looking statements.
For more information, please contact:
Patrick de Beer
Head of Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel +31(0)880047324
mailto:Investor.relations@schoellerallibert.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163788/5251895
OTS: Schoeller Allibert
