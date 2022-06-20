Schoeller Allibert appoints Oliver Iltisberger as CEO (FOTO)

Hoofddorp (NL) (ots) - Schoeller Packaging B.V. (the " Company ") announces that

it has appointed Oliver Iltisberger as Chief Executive Officer of Schoeller

Allibert, effective August 1st, 2022.



Until recently, Oliver was President, ABB Smart Buildings Division, a global

building automation and services business with revenues of approximately $3bn

and 11,000 employees. Prior to this, Oliver held various top executive roles at

Landis+Gyr, a global leader in electricity and gas metering and grid solutions.

Whilst at Landis+ Gyr, he was instrumental in developing the smart metering

products, systems and services portfolio for the business and executing the

transformation towards smart energy service provision, apart from his

responsibility in manufacturing. He executed and integrated several acquisitions

and contributed in a team to realize the company's successful IPO.





Being a German and Swiss citizen, Oliver holds a joint masters degree inBusiness Management and Mechanical Engineering (Dipl. Wirtschaftsingenieur) fromthe University of Darmstadt in Germany. He will work out of the Company'sheadquarter, located in Hoofddorp, near Amsterdam, the Netherlands.The Supervisory Board is delighted that Oliver has agreed to join SchoellerAllibert as CEO and believes his organisation skills, deep internationalexperience in manufacturing and services and his track record make him wellsuited to lead the company through its next phase of growth and performanceimprovement.Pending this appointment, Henrik Akerson from Brookfield Asset Management willcontinue to act as interim CEO, with the full support of both shareholdergroups.- ends -Schoeller Allibert is one of Europe's key manufacturers of returnable plasticpackaging systems. It has extensive expertise in a range of industries,including agriculture, automotive, food and food processing, beverage, retail,industrial manufacturing and pooling. For more information, visithttp://www.schoellerallibert.comCautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this press release that are not statements ofhistorical fact, including, without limitation, any statements preceded by,followed by or including the words "targets," "believes," "expects," "aims,""intends," "may," "anticipates," "would," "could" or similar expressions or thenegative thereof, constitute forward-looking statements, notwithstanding thatsuch statements are not specifically identified. Examples of forward-lookingstatements include, but are not limited to: (i) statements about the tenure ofthe Company's interim CEO; and (ii) statements regarding the Company's searchfor a new permanent CEO.By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty andmay, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-lookingstatement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects theCompany's current view with respect to future events. Forward-looking statementsare not guarantees of future performance, and the actual results, performance,achievements or industry results of the Company's operations, results ofoperations, financial position and the development of the markets and theindustry in which the Company operates or is likely to operate may differmaterially from those described in, or suggested by, the forward-lookingstatements contained in this press release. New factors will emerge in thefuture, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which factors theywill be. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on theCompany's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors,may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in anyforward-looking statements.For more information, please contact:Patrick de BeerHead of Treasury and Investor RelationsTel +31(0)880047324mailto:Investor.relations@schoellerallibert.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163788/5251895OTS: Schoeller Allibert