Autoliv Keeps Outlook Unchanged Despite Challenges in LVP Market
- (PLX AI) – Autoliv adapts to new business conditions and reiterates full-year indications.
- Autoliv reiterates its full-year 2022 indications of an organic sales growth of around 12-17% and an adjusted operating margin of around 5.5%-7.0% based on the assumptions that global LVP will grow by 0-5%
- Year-to-date, global LVP has been limited by supply side issues and COVID-19 related lockdowns in China, rather than by underlying market demand issues, Autoliv said
- This led to more than 40% year-over-year Chinese LVP decline in April. May saw a recovery to around flat vs. May 2021
