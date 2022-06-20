Jyske Bank Buys Handelsbanken's Denmark Activities
(PLX AI) – Jyske Bank to acquire Svenska Handelsbanken’s activities in Denmark.Jyske Bank will pay a cash consideration to be determined at closing for Handelsbanken Denmark’s assets and liabilities as well as DKK 3.0bn of goodwillThe transaction is …
- (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank to acquire Svenska Handelsbanken’s activities in Denmark.
- Jyske Bank will pay a cash consideration to be determined at closing for Handelsbanken Denmark’s assets and liabilities as well as DKK 3.0bn of goodwill
- The transaction is expected to be accretive to Jyske Bank’s normalised earnings per share by c. 10% in 2024
- The transaction will not require an increase in the equity share capital, or disposal of existing treasury shares. Plan to issue AT1 and Tier 2 capital of c. DKK 2.5bn. Funding will to a large extent be in the form of covered bonds
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0