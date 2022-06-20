Tivoli Raises FY Revenue Outlook to DKK 1 Billion from DKK 850-950 Million
(PLX AI) – Tivoli new Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,000 million, up from DKK 850-950 million previously.The positive start of the summer season in Tivoli has continued throughout May and well into June with a significantly increased number of guests and …
- (PLX AI) – Tivoli new Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,000 million, up from DKK 850-950 million previously.
- The positive start of the summer season in Tivoli has continued throughout May and well into June with a significantly increased number of guests and higher use of the facilities of the Tivoli Gardens, company said
- Also sees profit before tax in the range of DKK 25-50 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0