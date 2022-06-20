checkAd

Tivoli Raises FY Revenue Outlook to DKK 1 Billion from DKK 850-950 Million

(PLX AI) – Tivoli new Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,000 million, up from DKK 850-950 million previously.The positive start of the summer season in Tivoli has continued throughout May and well into June with a significantly increased number of guests and …

  • (PLX AI) – Tivoli new Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,000 million, up from DKK 850-950 million previously.
  • The positive start of the summer season in Tivoli has continued throughout May and well into June with a significantly increased number of guests and higher use of the facilities of the Tivoli Gardens, company said
  • Also sees profit before tax in the range of DKK 25-50 million
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  10   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Tivoli Raises FY Revenue Outlook to DKK 1 Billion from DKK 850-950 Million (PLX AI) – Tivoli new Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,000 million, up from DKK 850-950 million previously.The positive start of the summer season in Tivoli has continued throughout May and well into June with a significantly increased number of guests and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Husqvarna Q2 Sales SEK 15.5 Billion Significanly Below Consensus of SEK 16.36 Billion
Jyske Bank Buys Handelsbanken's Denmark Activities
Norden Raises FY Profit Outlook to $420-500 Million from $340-420 Million
Autoliv Keeps Outlook Unchanged Despite Challenges in LVP Market
Tivoli Raises FY Revenue Outlook to DKK 1 Billion from DKK 850-950 Million
Titel
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Bilfinger CFO, Board Agree to Mutual Departure Citing Personal Reasons
Atos Considering Splitting Into 2 Publicly Listed Companies
Nokia Rises as Citi Says Buy on Guidance Upgrade Prospects
BASF Expands China Production Capacity for EV Battery Materials
Hexagon Purus Gets Hydrogen Distribution System Order for EUR 3.5 Million
Outokumpu New Policy of Annual Stable and Growing Dividend
Adobe Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, but Q3 Outlook Below Consensus
Getinge Sees Organic Net Sales Outlook Flat with Actual Net Sales of Last Year
Titel
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Bavarian Nordic May Benefit from Monkeypox Vaccine Stockpiling, Nordea Says
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order for Over EUR 3 Million
Hexagon Purus Dives 22% After Losing Potential $2 Billion Truck Battery Contract
Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
NVIDIA Shares Drop After Q2 Revenue Outlook Below Consensus Even as Q1 Earnings Beat
Hexagon Purus No Longer Potential Supplier to Commercial Truck OEM
Konecranes Names Anders Svensson New CEO
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023