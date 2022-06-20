Husqvarna Down 3% Early as Q2 Sales Come in Well Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – Husqvarna shares fell more than 3% in early trading after the company reported second-quarter sales would come in well below consensus. Q2 sales SEK 15.5 billion vs. estimate SEK 16.36 billionHusqvarna said operating margin was impacted …
- Q2 sales SEK 15.5 billion vs. estimate SEK 16.36 billion
- Husqvarna said operating margin was impacted by the unfavorable product mix effect with low robotic mower sales and high sales of ride-on mowers, mainly due to the Covid lockdown in China
- The profit warning is obviously negative, but the reason being shaky Chinese supply chains related to Covid lockdowns, rather than demand, is positive and will probably not be extrapolated on the negative beyond Q2, analysts at SEB said
- Some of these volumes might come back in Q3 pending demand development, SEB said
