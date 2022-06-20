XXL May Have to Raise New Equity, Kepler Says in Downgrade; Shares Fall 4%

(PLX AI) – XXL faces a risk of another round of financing, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, cutting their recommendation to reduce from hold. Price target cut to NOK 5 from NOK 11XXL issued a profit warning last week, saying Q2 revenue so far is …

(PLX AI) – XXL faces a risk of another round of financing, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, cutting their recommendation to reduce from hold.

Price target cut to NOK 5 from NOK 11

XXL issued a profit warning last week, saying Q2 revenue so far is coming in lower than last year

XXL is likely to have a negative cash flow this year, which would increase the need for new equity, Kepler said

With retail sales already at a high level compared to 2019, it's difficult to see upside to demand in the short term: Kepler

XXL shares opened down 4%, trading at NOK 6.675