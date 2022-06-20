Granges Sees Q2 Sales Above 90% of Last Year's Level
(PLX AI) – Granges sees continued good momentum in the second quarter and provides updated outlook.Granges group sales volume for the second quarter is expected to be above 90 per cent of the sales volume in the corresponding quarter last …
- Granges group sales volume for the second quarter is expected to be above 90 per cent of the sales volume in the corresponding quarter last year
- Granges says profit margins are expected to continue to improve compared with the first quarter
- Cites successful mitigation of the recent COVID-19 lockdown in China
