Anlass der Studie: Research study (Anno)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 37.55 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



FY 2021 closed with significant revenue growth from booming transaction and portal business; Dynamic revenue growth also for the current FY 2022 due to the strong expansion and optimisation of the Brokerage business expected; The continuation of the successful growth strategy should ensure dynamic sales and earnings growth in the future; Target price: EUR 37.55 (previously: EUR 38.60); Rating: Buy



According to published business figures, wallstreet:online achieved a new record in the past financial year 2021 on a pro forma basis with revenue growth of 82.2% to EUR 51.40 million (previous year: EUR 28.21 million). The transaction business (Smartbroker) proved to be the main growth driver. This exceeded the company's guidance (EUR 45.00 million to EUR 50.00 million). Our revenue estimate was also reached or almost reached on a pro forma basis as well as on the level of reported consolidated revenues (EUR 48.20 million) (GBC forecast: EUR 49.10 million).



At the earnings level, EBITDA adjusted for one-time effects and new customer acquisition costs for the Smartbroker of EUR 13.1 million increased dynamically by 45.0% to EUR 17.50 million (previous year: EUR 12.50 million). Due to considerable investments in the expansion and development of the brokerage business, which, in addition to development costs incurred, primarily affected the marketing and

personnel areas, the EBITDA after customer acquisition costs fell to EUR 3.90 million (previous year: EUR 7.50 million) compared to the previous year. It should be noted that the EBITDA of the previous year was positively influenced by a special effect based on extraordinary income (EUR 3.01 million) from the sale of an investment. The company thus also met its earnings guidance (adjusted EBITDA before customer acquisition costs: EUR 17.50 million). Our earnings estimate was not reached due to higher costs for the development and expansion of their transaction business.



