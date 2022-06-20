Citri&Co and PSP Investments seal long-term strategic alliance in fresh produce in Europe

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- PSP Investments to acquire high-quality European agricultural properties,

starting with Citri&Co citrus orchards in Spain

- Citri&Co to operate and manage the assets, with the partnership enabling the

company's capability to produce and commercialize high-quality fresh fruit and

further strengthening its production footprint



Citri&Co, a leading European vertically integrated fresh fruit company and a

Miura Partners portfolio company, and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board

(PSP Investments), one of Canada's largest pension investment managers, have

formed a long-term strategic alliance to acquire and manage agricultural land.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Under the terms of the partnership, PSP Investments will acquire farmland,primarily comprised of citrus fields in Spain; while Citri&Co will operate andmanage the farmland, leveraging its decades of experience and technicalexpertise. Consistent with its vertically integrated, "field-to-table" model,Citri&Co will continue the packing, distribution and sale of all produce grownon the properties.Both parties, together with Miura Partners, will continue to seek opportunitiesfor the acquisition, development and management of agricultural land, which willstrengthen Citri&Co's position as a year-round supplier of fresh fruit.PSP Investments is a leading global investor in agriculture and timber. Withapproximately C$16 billion of assets under management in its agriculture andtimber portfolio globally, the organization has developed a number of similaralliances with like-minded partners in geographies around the world.Marc Drouin, Senior Managing Director, Real Assets and Global Head of NaturalResources Investments at PSP Investments , said, "Citri&Co represents an idealpartner for PSP Investments in the European fresh produce sector, particularlygiven Spain's status as the leading global producer and exporter of citrusfruit. Backed by Miura Partners, Citri&Co's top-tier management team has grownthe company significantly. This new partnership with Citri&Co is aligned withour strategy of adding high-quality, sustainable agricultural assets withlong-term growth potential to our portfolio."According to Carlos Blanc, CEO at Citri&Co , "Our strategic partnership with PSPInvestments will reinforce our value proposition allowing us to focus on what wedo best: to be a 12-month, high-quality fresh fruit supplier, ensuring the beststandards across the supply chain, from the field to the table. In addition, weare 100% aligned with PSP Investments' fundamental values as they cherish theland acquired under their sustainability principles."