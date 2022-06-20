checkAd

Citri&Co and PSP Investments seal long-term strategic alliance in fresh produce in Europe

London (ots/PRNewswire) -

- PSP Investments to acquire high-quality European agricultural properties,
starting with Citri&Co citrus orchards in Spain
- Citri&Co to operate and manage the assets, with the partnership enabling the
company's capability to produce and commercialize high-quality fresh fruit and
further strengthening its production footprint

Citri&Co, a leading European vertically integrated fresh fruit company and a
Miura Partners portfolio company, and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board
(PSP Investments), one of Canada's largest pension investment managers, have
formed a long-term strategic alliance to acquire and manage agricultural land.

Under the terms of the partnership, PSP Investments will acquire farmland,
primarily comprised of citrus fields in Spain; while Citri&Co will operate and
manage the farmland, leveraging its decades of experience and technical
expertise. Consistent with its vertically integrated, "field-to-table" model,
Citri&Co will continue the packing, distribution and sale of all produce grown
on the properties.

Both parties, together with Miura Partners, will continue to seek opportunities
for the acquisition, development and management of agricultural land, which will
strengthen Citri&Co's position as a year-round supplier of fresh fruit.

PSP Investments is a leading global investor in agriculture and timber. With
approximately C$16 billion of assets under management in its agriculture and
timber portfolio globally, the organization has developed a number of similar
alliances with like-minded partners in geographies around the world.

Marc Drouin, Senior Managing Director, Real Assets and Global Head of Natural
Resources Investments at PSP Investments , said, "Citri&Co represents an ideal
partner for PSP Investments in the European fresh produce sector, particularly
given Spain's status as the leading global producer and exporter of citrus
fruit. Backed by Miura Partners, Citri&Co's top-tier management team has grown
the company significantly. This new partnership with Citri&Co is aligned with
our strategy of adding high-quality, sustainable agricultural assets with
long-term growth potential to our portfolio."

According to Carlos Blanc, CEO at Citri&Co , "Our strategic partnership with PSP
Investments will reinforce our value proposition allowing us to focus on what we
do best: to be a 12-month, high-quality fresh fruit supplier, ensuring the best
standards across the supply chain, from the field to the table. In addition, we
are 100% aligned with PSP Investments' fundamental values as they cherish the
land acquired under their sustainability principles."
