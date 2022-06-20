New products presented by OriginGPS at Embedded World, Nuremberg include a low-profile GPS module, a new-gen dual-frequency GNSS module and a super-mini IoT tracker

Airport City, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - With a diverse portfolio which includes

everything you need to build trackers, OriginGPS will showcase high-performance

solutions for a myriad of industries - from fish finders and oil and gas

monitors to cargo tracking and gun control.



OriginGPS (https://origingps.com/) , the global market leader in miniature GNSS

modules (https://origingps.com/product-category/hornet/) and cellular IoT

systems (https://origingps.com/originiot/iot/) , is back presenting

high-performance solutions suited for every type of device designed to monitor

and track valuable assets, whether stationary, in motion or both. OriginGPS

today offers a broad range of high-efficiency solutions; traditional miniature

GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems and devices to dramatically shorten time

to market.





Among products exhibited at the show are the 7x7mm ORG4572-MK05 GNSS module witha 10Hz update rate, the new gen dual frequency L1+L5 ORG4600(https://origingps.com/products/spider-org4600-b01/) providing cm level accuracywith RTKLIB and NMEA with raw data in parallel, the world's lowest profile GPSantenna module - the ORG1511-MK05(https://origingps.com/products/spider-org1511/) , and a new waterproofsuper-mini tracker measuring just 4.9x2.7x1.4cm and equipped with magneticcharging."When we realized that the component shortage was here to stay a while, werevisited our roadmap and added two GNSS modules - the ORG1510-MK05(https://origingps.com/products/hornet-org1510/) and the ORG4572-MKO5(https://origingps.com/products/spider-org4572/) . These new models, parallel inperformance to two of our high runners, are based on available chipsets andboast a lead time of just 12 weeks, we also offer today a similar lead time forour dual frequency module," stated Amir Benyamini, VP Research and Developmentof OriginGPS.OriginGPS will be offering a 10% discount on first time IoT prototype ordersmade before 31/12/22 from booth visitors.OriginGPS will be showcasing its miniature GNSS modules and cellular IoT systemsand devices at Embedded World, Nuremberg, June 21-23 - Booth 5-165, and atElectronica, Munich November 15-18.About OriginGPSOriginGPS develops miniature GNSS and cellular IoT solutions. For over a decade,our experts have been developing ultra-sensitive, reliable, high-performancemodules, systems and devices to help monitor and track everything valuable toyou and your business. Reducing project costs and dramatically shorteningtime-to-market, our products are ideal for asset tracking, smart cities, fleetmanagement, precision agriculture, law enforcement, and pet/people trackingapps. http://www.origingps.com/Media Contact Lisa HarelMarketing Manager, OriginGPSmailto:lisa.harel@origingps.comContact:+972 54 5429962Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163802/5251979OTS: OriginGPS