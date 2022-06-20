New products presented by OriginGPS at Embedded World, Nuremberg include a low-profile GPS module, a new-gen dual-frequency GNSS module and a super-mini IoT tracker
Airport City, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - With a diverse portfolio which includes
everything you need to build trackers, OriginGPS will showcase high-performance
solutions for a myriad of industries - from fish finders and oil and gas
monitors to cargo tracking and gun control.
OriginGPS (https://origingps.com/) , the global market leader in miniature GNSS
modules (https://origingps.com/product-category/hornet/) and cellular IoT
systems (https://origingps.com/originiot/iot/) , is back presenting
high-performance solutions suited for every type of device designed to monitor
and track valuable assets, whether stationary, in motion or both. OriginGPS
today offers a broad range of high-efficiency solutions; traditional miniature
GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems and devices to dramatically shorten time
to market.
Among products exhibited at the show are the 7x7mm ORG4572-MK05 GNSS module with
a 10Hz update rate, the new gen dual frequency L1+L5 ORG4600
(https://origingps.com/products/spider-org4600-b01/) providing cm level accuracy
with RTKLIB and NMEA with raw data in parallel, the world's lowest profile GPS
antenna module - the ORG1511-MK05
(https://origingps.com/products/spider-org1511/) , and a new waterproof
super-mini tracker measuring just 4.9x2.7x1.4cm and equipped with magnetic
charging.
"When we realized that the component shortage was here to stay a while, we
revisited our roadmap and added two GNSS modules - the ORG1510-MK05
(https://origingps.com/products/hornet-org1510/) and the ORG4572-MKO5
(https://origingps.com/products/spider-org4572/) . These new models, parallel in
performance to two of our high runners, are based on available chipsets and
boast a lead time of just 12 weeks, we also offer today a similar lead time for
our dual frequency module," stated Amir Benyamini, VP Research and Development
of OriginGPS.
OriginGPS will be offering a 10% discount on first time IoT prototype orders
made before 31/12/22 from booth visitors.
OriginGPS will be showcasing its miniature GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems
and devices at Embedded World, Nuremberg, June 21-23 - Booth 5-165, and at
Electronica, Munich November 15-18.
About OriginGPS
OriginGPS develops miniature GNSS and cellular IoT solutions. For over a decade,
our experts have been developing ultra-sensitive, reliable, high-performance
modules, systems and devices to help monitor and track everything valuable to
you and your business. Reducing project costs and dramatically shortening
time-to-market, our products are ideal for asset tracking, smart cities, fleet
management, precision agriculture, law enforcement, and pet/people tracking
apps. http://www.origingps.com/
Media Contact Lisa Harel
Marketing Manager, OriginGPS
mailto:lisa.harel@origingps.com
Contact:
+972 54 5429962
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163802/5251979
OTS: OriginGPS
