Granges Jumps 9% as Q2 EBIT May Beat Consensus by 15%, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Granges shares jumped 9% after the company said second-quarter sales volume would come in at more than 90% of last year's level.Meanwhile, profit margins are continuing to improve compared to the first quarter, as the company is making …
- Meanwhile, profit margins are continuing to improve compared to the first quarter, as the company is making price adjustments that increasingly compensate for cost rises
- This could translate into a Q2 EBIT of at least SEK 342 million, analysts at Carnegie said
- That is 15% above current consensus estimates
- Granges shares traded up 9.3% at SEK 85.30 shortly after lunchtime in Stockholm
