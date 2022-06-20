Elanders to Book SEK 50 Million Positive Impact from Adecco's Decision on ProServ
(PLX AI) – Elanders will have a positive impact on the result of some SEK 50 million from merger of associated company.Adecco is planning to merge the operations in two of the companies they are majority owners of, LOGworks and ProServ. Elanders …
- Adecco is planning to merge the operations in two of the companies they are majority owners of, LOGworks and ProServ. Elanders will have a 14 percent ownership in the merged company
- The SEK 50 million effect will occur when Elanders’ shares in the merged company are revalued from book value to fair value in connection with the transaction
- No effect on cash flow
