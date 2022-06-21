checkAd

Leonardo Unit Leonardo DRS in All-Stock Merger with RADA; New Company Will Be Listed on Nasdaq

(PLX AI) – Leonardo DRS and RADA agree to an all-stock merger.Leonardo DRS will acquire 100% of the share capital of RADA in exchange for 19.5% equity ownership to RADA shareholders in Leonardo DRSRADA is a leading provider of advanced …

  • (PLX AI) – Leonardo DRS and RADA agree to an all-stock merger.
  • Leonardo DRS will acquire 100% of the share capital of RADA in exchange for 19.5% equity ownership to RADA shareholders in Leonardo DRS
  • RADA is a leading provider of advanced software-defined military tactical radars, listed on Nasdaq and in Tel Aviv
  • Leonardo will maintain 80.5% in Leonardo DRS
  • Upon closing expected in Q4, Leonardo DRS will be listed on Nasdaq and TASE under the ticker symbol DRS

Autor: PLX AI
