Leonardo Unit Leonardo DRS in All-Stock Merger with RADA; New Company Will Be Listed on Nasdaq
- (PLX AI) – Leonardo DRS and RADA agree to an all-stock merger.
- Leonardo DRS will acquire 100% of the share capital of RADA in exchange for 19.5% equity ownership to RADA shareholders in Leonardo DRS
- RADA is a leading provider of advanced software-defined military tactical radars, listed on Nasdaq and in Tel Aviv
- Leonardo will maintain 80.5% in Leonardo DRS
- Upon closing expected in Q4, Leonardo DRS will be listed on Nasdaq and TASE under the ticker symbol DRS
