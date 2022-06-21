Granges Sets Profitability Target of 15% at Capital Markets Day
- (PLX AI) – Granges financial targets at capital markets day: profitability of 15%
- Granges also targets profit growth 10% and leverage 1-2 times EBITDA, as well as dividend 30-50%
- The new plan also targets continued fast progress toward climate neutrality by 2040
- Says will launch an ambitious program 2022-2025 to build a world-leading aluminum technology company in terms of people and sustainability, safety and profitability, innovation and growth
