Granges Sets Profitability Target of 15% at Capital Markets Day

(PLX AI) – Granges financial targets at capital markets day: profitability of 15%Granges also targets profit growth 10% and leverage 1-2 times EBITDA, as well as dividend 30-50%The new plan also targets continued fast progress toward climate …

  • (PLX AI) – Granges financial targets at capital markets day: profitability of 15%
  • Granges also targets profit growth 10% and leverage 1-2 times EBITDA, as well as dividend 30-50%
  • The new plan also targets continued fast progress toward climate neutrality by 2040
  • Says will launch an ambitious program 2022-2025 to build a world-leading aluminum technology company in terms of people and sustainability, safety and profitability, innovation and growth
Autor: PLX AI
