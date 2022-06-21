Atlas Copco, Sandvik, Electrolux Rise as Danske Sees Turning Point for Swedish Capital Goods
(PLX AI) – Atlas Copco, Sandvik and Electrolux were among gainers today in Stockholm as Danske Bank analysts reiterated buy recommendations, saying Swedish capital goods stocks may be at a turning point. The stocks have attractive entry points after …
- The stocks have attractive entry points after multiples contraction, with a positive view based on a potential recovery in China in the second half of the year, significant FX tailwind and potential for margin expansion in 2023, Danske said
- FX tailwinds could boost adjusted EBIT by 7-19% over the coming five quarters, the analysts said
- Most of the Swedish capital goods companies have a significant production footprint in Sweden and the EU, which means that transaction effects should be large, Danske said
- Meanwhile, as spot prices for metals, rubber and freight start to decline, companies with pricing power should be able to keep their prices stable next year and enjoy margin expansion: Danske
