DHL Supply Chain Australia to Buy The Glen Cameron Group
(PLX AI) – DHL Supply Chain Australia agrees to acquire The Glen Cameron Group.The strategic combination of the Glen Cameron Group with DHL Supply Chain will strengthen DHL's position in the evolving Australian road freight market and create one of …
- (PLX AI) – DHL Supply Chain Australia agrees to acquire The Glen Cameron Group.
- The strategic combination of the Glen Cameron Group with DHL Supply Chain will strengthen DHL's position in the evolving Australian road freight market and create one of the largest logistics companies in the country with combined revenue of over AU$1 billion (670 Mio EUR), the company said
