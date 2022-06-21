checkAd

Husqvarna Rises 3% After Carnegie Upgrades on Improved Risk/Reward

(PLX AI) – Husqvarna shares rose 3% after analysts at Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying the risk/reward had improved. Husqvarna slipped initially yesterday after warning that Q2 sales would be lower than consensus expected, but …

  • (PLX AI) – Husqvarna shares rose 3% after analysts at Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying the risk/reward had improved.
  • Husqvarna slipped initially yesterday after warning that Q2 sales would be lower than consensus expected, but rebounded later in the day
  • If the component shortage improves in the near term, Husqvarna could have a stronger late season, weather permitting, and may have upside to Q3 estimates, Carnegie said
  • Meanwhile, with a contraction priced in, the high-margin robotics division may improve in 2023, providing a cushion and boosting the mix, Carnegie said
  • Price target SEK 95 implies 25% upside from yesterday's close


So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 7,77, was eine Steigerung von +inf% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  13   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Husqvarna Rises 3% After Carnegie Upgrades on Improved Risk/Reward (PLX AI) – Husqvarna shares rose 3% after analysts at Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying the risk/reward had improved. Husqvarna slipped initially yesterday after warning that Q2 sales would be lower than consensus expected, but …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordex Q1 Earnings Worse Than Expected, but Sees Improving Prices
Leonardo Unit Leonardo DRS in All-Stock Merger with RADA; New Company Will Be Listed on Nasdaq
Elanders to Book SEK 50 Million Positive Impact from Adecco's Decision on ProServ
Granges Jumps 9% as Q2 EBIT May Beat Consensus by 15%, Analysts Say
DHL Supply Chain Australia to Buy The Glen Cameron Group
Granges Sets Profitability Target of 15% at Capital Markets Day
Wartsila Rises 5% as Analysts See Q2 Turning Point Despite China Lockdown
BillerudKorsnas Raises SEK 3.5 Billion in Rights Issue
Atlas Copco, Sandvik, Electrolux Rise as Danske Sees Turning Point for Swedish Capital Goods
Jyske Bank Jumps 4% as Danske Upgrades After Handelsbanken Unit Acquisition
Titel
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Bilfinger CFO, Board Agree to Mutual Departure Citing Personal Reasons
BASF Expands China Production Capacity for EV Battery Materials
Nordex Q1 Earnings Worse Than Expected, but Sees Improving Prices
Hexagon Purus Gets Hydrogen Distribution System Order for EUR 3.5 Million
Nordex Gets 369 MW Wind Turbine Order in Colombia
Outokumpu New Policy of Annual Stable and Growing Dividend
Adobe Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, but Q3 Outlook Below Consensus
Getinge Sees Organic Net Sales Outlook Flat with Actual Net Sales of Last Year
GE Buys 49% Stake in Indian 148.5 MW Wind Project
Titel
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Bavarian Nordic May Benefit from Monkeypox Vaccine Stockpiling, Nordea Says
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order for Over EUR 3 Million
Hexagon Purus Dives 22% After Losing Potential $2 Billion Truck Battery Contract
Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
NVIDIA Shares Drop After Q2 Revenue Outlook Below Consensus Even as Q1 Earnings Beat
Hexagon Purus No Longer Potential Supplier to Commercial Truck OEM
Konecranes Names Anders Svensson New CEO
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023