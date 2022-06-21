Jyske Bank Jumps 4% as Danske Upgrades After Handelsbanken Unit Acquisition
(PLX AI) – Jyske Bank shares rose more than 4% after analysts at Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy after the acquisition of Handelsbanken's Danish operations. The acquisition of Handelsbanken DK is a game changer for the Jyske investment case, …
- (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank shares rose more than 4% after analysts at Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy after the acquisition of Handelsbanken's Danish operations.
- The acquisition of Handelsbanken DK is a game changer for the Jyske investment case, with terms far more favorable than expected, Danske said
- Jyske Bank is able to finance the acquisition without issuing new shares, with a purchase price DKK 1 billion lower than expected, Danske analysts said
- The bank's return on equity could increase by more than 40% from the 2019-2020 levels, Danske said
