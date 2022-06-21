FlatexDEGIRO Gives FY Revenue Outlook Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – FlatexDEGIRO says to achieve revenues of EUR 400 million to EUR 440 million in 2022.Consensus was for EUR 480 millionFlatexDEGIRO sees expected number of completed transactions of 75 to 85 million this yearAverage revenue per transaction …
- (PLX AI) – FlatexDEGIRO says to achieve revenues of EUR 400 million to EUR 440 million in 2022.
- Consensus was for EUR 480 million
- FlatexDEGIRO sees expected number of completed transactions of 75 to 85 million this year
- Average revenue per transaction is expected to be significantly above the previous year's level (2021: EUR 4.59) at well over EUR 5
- Also expects to achieve an Adjusted EBITDA margin at the previous year's level for the full year 2022 (2021: 42.4 percent)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0