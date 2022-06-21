Node Breaks Ground on its First Large Scale Flexible Accommodation Project in Madrid
Global alternative residential and coliving asset manager Node has broken ground
on its first large scale 827 bed purpose built community in Alcobendas, Madrid.
The project is being built in conjunction with development partner Momentum REIM
and is part of a 4,000+ bed, EUR500 million+ purpose built rollout program in
Spain. All communities will be operated under the Node brand and this represents
Node's 11th project in Spain, with three other large scale projects soon to
break ground in Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao.
Node is pioneering the concept of curated living , a next generation, high
density, flexible urban rental community that offers efficiently designed
furnished accommodation for an all inclusive price with utilities and wifi
included. Amenities include a variety of residents' lounges, rooftop terraces,
wellness centre, gym, padel tennis, swimming pool and coworking spaces to cater
for the increasing needs and tastes of young professionals. Members can join a
unique global community with Node locations across North America and Europe and
participate in curated events. Node partnered with award winning firm
DesignAgency on the concept and interior design.
"We are delighted to break ground and execute on our scale ambitions for Spain.
We hope this best in class project will set the bar for the industry in terms of
quality, amenity, service offerings and design. It builds on our more than 10
year experience in the Spanish market," said Esteve Almirall, Partner and Head
of Iberia at Node".
"We are passionate about taking best practices and ideas from Nodes around the
world and bringing them to this unique Madrid project with scale. This project
is proof of the strong demand from both Gen-Z end users and institutional
capital. We are excited to see our 8,000 bed global pipeline become a reality."
said Anil Khera, Founder & CEO of Node.
About Node
Node is a global asset management company that invests, develops and manages
high density urban rental communities in creative capital cities around the
world. Our mission is to create the next generation of urban living with
affordable, design-led and community focused residences that meet the growing
needs of urban renters. Node residences are in cities throughout North America
and Europe.
For more information, please visit: http://www.node-living.com/ Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/node.living/ Facebook: @nodelivingglobal
(https://www.facebook.com/nodelivingglobal/) LinkedIn: node.
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/nodeliving/)
