Node Breaks Ground on its First Large Scale Flexible Accommodation Project in Madrid

Global alternative residential and coliving asset manager Node has broken ground

on its first large scale 827 bed purpose built community in Alcobendas, Madrid.



The project is being built in conjunction with development partner Momentum REIM

and is part of a 4,000+ bed, EUR500 million+ purpose built rollout program in

Spain. All communities will be operated under the Node brand and this represents

Node's 11th project in Spain, with three other large scale projects soon to

break ground in Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao.





IMAGERY - https://we.tl/t-W3APRYZQhtNode is pioneering the concept of curated living , a next generation, highdensity, flexible urban rental community that offers efficiently designedfurnished accommodation for an all inclusive price with utilities and wifiincluded. Amenities include a variety of residents' lounges, rooftop terraces,wellness centre, gym, padel tennis, swimming pool and coworking spaces to caterfor the increasing needs and tastes of young professionals. Members can join aunique global community with Node locations across North America and Europe andparticipate in curated events. Node partnered with award winning firmDesignAgency on the concept and interior design."We are delighted to break ground and execute on our scale ambitions for Spain.We hope this best in class project will set the bar for the industry in terms ofquality, amenity, service offerings and design. It builds on our more than 10year experience in the Spanish market," said Esteve Almirall, Partner and Headof Iberia at Node"."We are passionate about taking best practices and ideas from Nodes around theworld and bringing them to this unique Madrid project with scale. This projectis proof of the strong demand from both Gen-Z end users and institutionalcapital. We are excited to see our 8,000 bed global pipeline become a reality."said Anil Khera, Founder & CEO of Node.About NodeNode is a global asset management company that invests, develops and manageshigh density urban rental communities in creative capital cities around theworld. Our mission is to create the next generation of urban living withaffordable, design-led and community focused residences that meet the growingneeds of urban renters. Node residences are in cities throughout North Americaand Europe.For more information, please visit: http://www.node-living.com/ Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/node.living/ Facebook: @nodelivingglobal(https://www.facebook.com/nodelivingglobal/) LinkedIn: node.(https://www.linkedin.com/company/nodeliving/)