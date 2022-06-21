checkAd

Node Breaks Ground on its First Large Scale Flexible Accommodation Project in Madrid

Barcelona, Spain (ots) - --News Direct--

Global alternative residential and coliving asset manager Node has broken ground
on its first large scale 827 bed purpose built community in Alcobendas, Madrid.

The project is being built in conjunction with development partner Momentum REIM
and is part of a 4,000+ bed, EUR500 million+ purpose built rollout program in
Spain. All communities will be operated under the Node brand and this represents
Node's 11th project in Spain, with three other large scale projects soon to
break ground in Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao.

IMAGERY - https://we.tl/t-W3APRYZQht

Node is pioneering the concept of curated living , a next generation, high
density, flexible urban rental community that offers efficiently designed
furnished accommodation for an all inclusive price with utilities and wifi
included. Amenities include a variety of residents' lounges, rooftop terraces,
wellness centre, gym, padel tennis, swimming pool and coworking spaces to cater
for the increasing needs and tastes of young professionals. Members can join a
unique global community with Node locations across North America and Europe and
participate in curated events. Node partnered with award winning firm
DesignAgency on the concept and interior design.

"We are delighted to break ground and execute on our scale ambitions for Spain.
We hope this best in class project will set the bar for the industry in terms of
quality, amenity, service offerings and design. It builds on our more than 10
year experience in the Spanish market," said Esteve Almirall, Partner and Head
of Iberia at Node".

"We are passionate about taking best practices and ideas from Nodes around the
world and bringing them to this unique Madrid project with scale. This project
is proof of the strong demand from both Gen-Z end users and institutional
capital. We are excited to see our 8,000 bed global pipeline become a reality."
said Anil Khera, Founder & CEO of Node.

About Node

Node is a global asset management company that invests, develops and manages
high density urban rental communities in creative capital cities around the
world. Our mission is to create the next generation of urban living with
affordable, design-led and community focused residences that meet the growing
needs of urban renters. Node residences are in cities throughout North America
and Europe.

For more information, please visit: http://www.node-living.com/ Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/node.living/ Facebook: @nodelivingglobal
(https://www.facebook.com/nodelivingglobal/) LinkedIn: node.
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/nodeliving/)

Contact Details

Nia Thomas

+44 7723 019767

mailto:Nia@niapr.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/node-breaks-g
round-on-its-first-large-scale-flexible-accommodation-project-in-madrid-88150037
6

2022 News Direct Corp.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5253248
OTS: News Direct



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  45   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Node Breaks Ground on its First Large Scale Flexible Accommodation Project in Madrid -News Direct- Global alternative residential and coliving asset manager Node has broken ground on its first large scale 827 bed purpose built community in Alcobendas, Madrid. The project is being built in conjunction with development partner …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trajan erwirbt führendes Unternehmen für Chromatographie-Verbrauchsmaterialien und ...
McKinsey: Deutscher Fintech-Sektor mit großem Potenzial trotz Markteintrübung
McKinsey: Luft- und Raumfahrtbranche wieder auf Wachstumskurs
Höherer Arbeitnehmer-Pauschbetrag: Wer wenig verdient, hat wenig davon (FOTO)
Dash Hudsons Produkt-Tagging-Lösung ermöglicht es Marken, Instagram-Inhalte einfach zu ...
Austausch von Europas Gesundheitsexpert: innen beim EIT Health Summit (FOTO)
myOberösterreich: Neue Vorteilswelt für Ausflug und Urlaub
CGTN: China unterstreicht die Notwendigkeit, inmitten der weltweiten Krise die wirtschaftliche ...
R-Biopharm beteiligt sich am High-Tech Gründerfonds (FOTO)
EINE DER GRÖSSTEN ELEKTROBUSFLOTTEN AMERIKAS ZEIGT, DASS DIE BETRIEBSKOSTEN VON ELEKTROBUSSEN ...
Titel
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
1000 MIGLIA 2022: MITTWOCH, 15. JUNI BIS SAMSTAG, 18. JUNI - DAS "SCHÖNSTE RENNEN DER WELT" KEHRT ...
Neue Berechnungen: BASF-Tochter Wintershall Dea macht weiter enorme Umsätze und Gewinne mit russischem Öl ...
DAS NEUE ZEITALTER DER TECH-TALENTE: EXPERIS VERÖFFENTLICHT NEUEN BERICHT, DER ZEIGT, DASS SOFT SKILLS DIE NEUEN POWER SKILLS SIND
Yanfeng honors its suppliers in Europe / 13 top suppliers receive awards for excellent performance ...
Flughafen BER kann nicht mit weiteren Landerechten für Airlines aus Asien rechnen
Grupa Pracuj übernimmt softgarden, einen der führenden HR-Tech-Anbieter in Deutschland
Mittelstand begrüßt Pläne zur Beschleunigung des Windkraft-Ausbaus an Land
benfovir Announces First Subjects Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of B-OT/ B-OT IS BEING DEVELOPED ...
Titel
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Umsteuern tut not, Kommentar zur DWS von Wolf Brandes
Abgasskandal: EuGH-Generalanwalt widerspricht im Thermofenster-Streit BGH / Verbraucher hat Ansprüche ...
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
Bau einer großen Batterie-Fabrik in Bitterfeld-Wolfen ist geplatzt
EuGH-Gutachten: Geringere Hürden für Abgasskandal-Schadensersatz
Bitget ernennt Gracy Chen zur Geschäftsführerin
KUBIKx und Ninepointfive investieren drei Millionen Euro in neuen Kommunikationsdienst für ...
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...