Lennar Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates; Sees Q3 Avg. Sales Price Slightly Higher
(PLX AI) – Lennar Q2 EPS USD 4.49 vs. estimate USD 3.95.Q2 net income USD 1,300 millionQ2 orders USD 9,100 millionQ2 revenue USD 8,400 million vs. estimate USD 8,080 millionSees Q3 average sales price slightly higher than Q2Sees Q3 gross margin on …
