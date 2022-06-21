checkAd

Change at the top of equalizent Vienna

Vienna (ots) - Marietta Adlbrecht succeeds Monika Haider as CEO of equalizent
Ltd.

Marietta Adlbrecht will take over the sole management of equalizent Vienna with
around 70 employees on July 1, 2022. The 54-year-old originally studied
education and most recently held management positions in business.

Monika Haider will remain a shareholder and in the future will focus more on the
establishment and development of competence centers for the deaf in other
European countries. She continues to be the ball mother for the annual Diversity
Ball.

equalizent was founded 18 years ago by Monika Haider and is today a leading
social enterprise, the largest adult education center for the deaf in Europe.
More than a third of its employees are deaf. It offers education and training
for the deaf as well as sign language for the hearing. equalizent has won
numerous awards for the implementation of its educational measures and projects.
A list can be found here: www.equalizent.com/ueber-uns/auszeichnungen.

I would like to thank Monika Haider for her pioneering work. It is a great
personal concern for me to contribute my know-how from the business world to
this social enterprise and thus to further increase the space for deaf people in
our society. (Marietta Adlbrecht)

I am happy to contribute my experience and knowledge to the equalizent Social
Franchise in the future and thus to be able to offer adult education in sign
language to deaf people outside of Austria. (Monika Haider)

About equalizent:

- equalizent Schulungs- und Beratungs GmbH was founded on March 15, 2004 and
currently has about 70 employees.
- It offers training and consulting for deaf and hearing people as well as for
companies.
- The exhibition HANDS UP - Experience Silence was opened four years ago.
- equalizent is the first signatory of the Diversity Charter, bilingual (German
and sign language), barrier-free, diversity is part of the working norm.
- equalizent Vienna is the pilot center for the equalizent Social Franchise
System

www.equalizent.com

About Marietta Adlbrecht:

- Teacher training in Italian and German studies
- Seminar Manager at the Institute for International Research
- Teacher at the Sir-Karl-Popper-Schule in the field of gifted education
- State-certified supervisor
- Several years self-employed as a personnel consultant and organizational
developer
- Manager and in the last three years managing director in a trading company
with 65 employees

Press photos (https://www.equalizent.com/topmenue/presse)

Pressekontakt:

Karin Eckert
Public Relations

equalizent Training and Consulting GmbH
Obere Augartenstrasse 20
1020 Vienna, Austria

mailto:karin.eckert@equalizent.com
Tel: +43/1/ 409 83 18
http://www.equalizent.com

Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/163901/5253893
OTS: equalizent Schulungs- und BeratungsGmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  22   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Change at the top of equalizent Vienna Marietta Adlbrecht succeeds Monika Haider as CEO of equalizent Ltd. Marietta Adlbrecht will take over the sole management of equalizent Vienna with around 70 employees on July 1, 2022. The 54-year-old originally studied education and most recently …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dash Hudsons Produkt-Tagging-Lösung ermöglicht es Marken, Instagram-Inhalte einfach zu ...
Austausch von Europas Gesundheitsexpert: innen beim EIT Health Summit (FOTO)
EINE DER GRÖSSTEN ELEKTROBUSFLOTTEN AMERIKAS ZEIGT, DASS DIE BETRIEBSKOSTEN VON ELEKTROBUSSEN ...
ILA Backstage: wichtigste Innovationsmesse der Luft- und Raumfahrt kurz vor Take-Off (FOTO)
Chinas Nansha gibt der Öffnung und der Zusammenarbeit in der GBA neuen Schwung
Hier gibt's ordentlich Geld zurück! - Worauf es bei der Steuererklärung ankommt ...
Andreas Karl neuer Geschäftsführer bei Reader's Digest Deutschland: Verlag Das Beste GmbH (FOTO)
Platform.sh sichert sich 140 Millionen Dollar in Serie-D-Finanzierung, um Unternehmen bei der ...
BVMW: Bildungszeit für den Mittelstand optimieren
Social Media: Unternehmen starten Aufholjagd (FOTO)
Titel
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
1000 MIGLIA 2022: MITTWOCH, 15. JUNI BIS SAMSTAG, 18. JUNI - DAS "SCHÖNSTE RENNEN DER WELT" KEHRT ...
Neue Berechnungen: BASF-Tochter Wintershall Dea macht weiter enorme Umsätze und Gewinne mit russischem Öl ...
DAS NEUE ZEITALTER DER TECH-TALENTE: EXPERIS VERÖFFENTLICHT NEUEN BERICHT, DER ZEIGT, DASS SOFT SKILLS DIE NEUEN POWER SKILLS SIND
Yanfeng honors its suppliers in Europe / 13 top suppliers receive awards for excellent performance ...
Flughafen BER kann nicht mit weiteren Landerechten für Airlines aus Asien rechnen
Grupa Pracuj übernimmt softgarden, einen der führenden HR-Tech-Anbieter in Deutschland
Mittelstand begrüßt Pläne zur Beschleunigung des Windkraft-Ausbaus an Land
benfovir Announces First Subjects Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of B-OT/ B-OT IS BEING DEVELOPED ...
Titel
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Umsteuern tut not, Kommentar zur DWS von Wolf Brandes
Abgasskandal: EuGH-Generalanwalt widerspricht im Thermofenster-Streit BGH / Verbraucher hat Ansprüche ...
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
Bau einer großen Batterie-Fabrik in Bitterfeld-Wolfen ist geplatzt
EuGH-Gutachten: Geringere Hürden für Abgasskandal-Schadensersatz
Bitget ernennt Gracy Chen zur Geschäftsführerin
KUBIKx und Ninepointfive investieren drei Millionen Euro in neuen Kommunikationsdienst für ...
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...