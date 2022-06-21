Change at the top of equalizent Vienna
Vienna (ots) - Marietta Adlbrecht succeeds Monika Haider as CEO of equalizent
Marietta Adlbrecht will take over the sole management of equalizent Vienna with
around 70 employees on July 1, 2022. The 54-year-old originally studied
education and most recently held management positions in business.
Monika Haider will remain a shareholder and in the future will focus more on the
establishment and development of competence centers for the deaf in other
European countries. She continues to be the ball mother for the annual Diversity
Ball.
equalizent was founded 18 years ago by Monika Haider and is today a leading
social enterprise, the largest adult education center for the deaf in Europe.
More than a third of its employees are deaf. It offers education and training
for the deaf as well as sign language for the hearing. equalizent has won
numerous awards for the implementation of its educational measures and projects.
A list can be found here: www.equalizent.com/ueber-uns/auszeichnungen.
I would like to thank Monika Haider for her pioneering work. It is a great
personal concern for me to contribute my know-how from the business world to
this social enterprise and thus to further increase the space for deaf people in
our society. (Marietta Adlbrecht)
I am happy to contribute my experience and knowledge to the equalizent Social
Franchise in the future and thus to be able to offer adult education in sign
language to deaf people outside of Austria. (Monika Haider)
About equalizent:
- equalizent Schulungs- und Beratungs GmbH was founded on March 15, 2004 and
currently has about 70 employees.
- It offers training and consulting for deaf and hearing people as well as for
companies.
- The exhibition HANDS UP - Experience Silence was opened four years ago.
- equalizent is the first signatory of the Diversity Charter, bilingual (German
and sign language), barrier-free, diversity is part of the working norm.
- equalizent Vienna is the pilot center for the equalizent Social Franchise
System
www.equalizent.com
About Marietta Adlbrecht:
- Teacher training in Italian and German studies
- Seminar Manager at the Institute for International Research
- Teacher at the Sir-Karl-Popper-Schule in the field of gifted education
- State-certified supervisor
- Several years self-employed as a personnel consultant and organizational
developer
- Manager and in the last three years managing director in a trading company
with 65 employees
Press photos (https://www.equalizent.com/topmenue/presse)
Pressekontakt:
Karin Eckert
Public Relations
equalizent Training and Consulting GmbH
Obere Augartenstrasse 20
1020 Vienna, Austria
mailto:karin.eckert@equalizent.com
Tel: +43/1/ 409 83 18
http://www.equalizent.com
Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/163901/5253893
OTS: equalizent Schulungs- und BeratungsGmbH
